Georgia Power, Atlanta Falcons team up for Light Up the Holidays contest

Georgians invited to showcase holiday cheer and community service for a chance to win holiday prize packs;

Promotion runs Nov. 28 – Dec. 27 on Instagram

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power and the Atlanta Falcons are teaming up to spread holiday spirit through Georgia Power's Light Up the Holidays Contest. From Nov. 28 through Dec. 12, customers are invited to share how they're "lighting up the holidays" – either with festive decorations or acts of community service – by entering the Light Up the Holidays Contest. The contest is hosted exclusively on Georgia Power's Instagram page, and participants have a chance to win a variety of prizes including the Grand Prize experience with the Atlanta Falcons.

How to Enter – It's Easy!

Follow @ga_power on Instagram. Comment on Georgia Power's Nov. 28 contest announcement post on Instagram explaining why you, or your friend is lighting up the holidays through a festive display or acts of community service. Tag 2 friends. Post an original festive photo on your Instagram grid using hashtags #GeorgiaPower and #ShowYourGlow

Following the submission period, finalists will be contacted via Instagram. The selected finalists will be publicly announced on Dec. 15 through a collaboration post on Georgia Power's Instagram page. From Dec. 15 through Dec. 22, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalist. The winner will be announced on Dec. 27 via a collaboration post on Georgia Power's Instagram page.

Prizes:

Grand Prize (1st Place):

Four sideline tickets to the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in January

$5,000 Georgia Power donation to a charity of choice (within specified 501(c)(3) organizations)

Hotel stay in Atlanta ($600 value, delivered as a VISA gift card)

Sponsor Energy Savings Kit

Surprise items from the Atlanta Falcons to keep the season bright

2nd Place:

$2,000 Georgia Power donation to a charity of choice (within specified 501(c)(3) organizations)

Admission to a local holiday light show ($200 value, delivered as a VISA gift card)

Sponsor Energy Savings Kit

A surprise item from the Atlanta Falcons to keep the season bright

Runner-Up Prizes (3rd–5th Place):

Admission to a local holiday light show ($200 value, delivered as a VISA gift card)

Energy Savings Kit

A surprise item from the Atlanta Falcons to keep the season bright

No purchase necessary, eligibility extends to all legal Georgia residents 18 years of age and older. Full contest rules, terms, and conditions are available here: Georgia Power Holiday Lights Legal Rules.

Georgia Power encourages customers to keep energy efficiency and holiday safety top of mind this season with the following tips:

Light with LEDs. LED decorations can use more than 50 percent less energy than traditional incandescent decorations and last up to 10 times longer.

LED decorations can use more than 50 percent less energy than traditional incandescent decorations and last up to 10 times longer. Watch the Wires. Check each set of lights for frayed wires and cracked or broken sockets before use and look for certifications such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL), which indicate testing for safety.

Check each set of lights for frayed wires and cracked or broken sockets before use and look for certifications such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL), which indicate testing for safety. Spread the Load. Don't overload wall sockets or extension cords and follow instructions for connecting light sets end to end. Where possible, utilize different outlets on separate circuits.

Don't overload wall sockets or extension cords and follow instructions for connecting light sets end to end. Where possible, utilize different outlets on separate circuits. Timing Counts. Use timers to ensure that holiday decorations are only in use when people are at home, or awake, to enjoy them.

Use timers to ensure that holiday decorations are only in use when people are at home, or awake, to enjoy them. Keep Warm Safely. Never leave a space heater unattended and ensure they are a safe distance from curtains and other flammable material. Electric blankets should never be used while sleeping or be placed under other items.

Never leave a space heater unattended and ensure they are a safe distance from curtains and other flammable material. Electric blankets should never be used while sleeping or be placed under other items. Look Out for Ladders. Use care when using ladders, especially outside near your home's power drop or power lines.

In addition to holiday tips, replacing air filters, replacing cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows, and keeping thermostats steady around 68 degrees can help families stay cozy while saving energy too.

Customers can learn more about even more energy savings tips at GeorgiaPower.com/Efficiency.

