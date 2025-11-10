Georgia Power, Salvation Army celebrate 40th anniversary of Project SHARE

Program has helped over 425,000 Georgia families since 1985

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Georgia Power, in collaboration with the Salvation Army, proudly celebrates the 40th anniversary of Project SHARE. Since its inception in 1985, the program has been a beacon of hope for over 425,000 families and more than 1.1 million individuals across Georgia, while continuing to support families in crisis. As one of the first fuel funds in America, Project Share has provided more than $84 million in essential assistance such as utilities, housing, food, and medical needs.

To celebrate 40 years of partnership, Georgia Power and the Salvation Army have released two public service announcements.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to community support, Georgia Power matches every donation to Project SHARE at 150%. Customers can conveniently contribute by adding a monthly donation to their electric bill or through their church or local Salvation Army location.

"Project SHARE is one of Georgia Power's most successful partnerships, having supported more than 1.1 million individuals. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to uplifting communities and providing critical assistance to those facing financial hardship," said Audrey King, senior vice president of corporate responsibility. "We know life isn't always easy, and that's why our commitment to being A Citizen Wherever We Serve runs deep. Our partnership with The Salvation Army means a great deal to us, because we want every Georgian to know they're not alone — that help is available, and that their community stands with them through life's toughest moments."

"Project SHARE embodies the spirit of partnership and community, enabling us to provide resources that truly change lives," said Major John Murphy, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Georgia. "This milestone is a testament to the generosity of Georgia Power and their customers, and the dedication of both organizations to serving Georgia families in need."

To further raise awareness, Georgia Power and the Salvation Army have launched a new public service announcement (PSA) featuring Georgia Power employees alongside Salvation Army Majors. This PSA, available in both English and Spanish, underscores the ongoing commitment to community support.

To learn more about the program, visit GeorgiaPower.com/ProjectShare.

