Georgia Power celebrates literacy during Georgia Pre-K Week

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has partnered with the nonprofit organization Voices for Georgia's Children for the seventh consecutive year to celebrate Pre-K Week across the state. Unlike previous years, this year's tenth annual celebration will be completely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although virtual, elected officials including the Governor, business and community leaders, as well as Georgia Power representatives will read to students throughout the week.

Georgia Power is also unveiling a new children's book, Look Now, Wonder, Wow, during Georgia Pre-K Week. The book is part of the company's Learning Power program; a statewide education initiative focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects and designed to bring energy education to the classroom.

"Reading programs such as Georgia Pre-K week help provide the building blocks to academic success, and this special week raises awareness of the importance of quality early education in our state," said Joseph Lillyblad, Georgia Power education and workforce development manager. "Georgia Power is committed to supporting literacy and STEM-based programs throughout the state to help ensure the brightest possible future for its citizens."

Last year Georgia Power education coordinators engaged with more than 4,000 students to bring literacy and STEM activities to the classroom during the month of October.

"This year's support by Georgia Power, and other public and private organizations, sends an especially powerful statement: quality early education is essential, even in a virtual environment," said Dr. Erica Fener Sitkoff, Executive Director of Voices for Georgia's Children. "For seven years, Georgia Power has played a vital role in raising awareness in the importance of a solid start for the state's youngest learners."

Georgia Power's Learning Power Program

Georgia Power is in classrooms across the state all year long, not just during Pre-K Week. In fact, Georgia Power's Learning Power program has reached more than 790,000 plus students in grades Pre-K through High School since its inception in 2011. Through the program, education coordinators visit Georgia schools to present hands-on, STEM-related energy and energy efficiency lessons that reinforce Georgia Standards of Excellence and make students, educators and parents aware of energy and efficiency opportunities and careers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Learning Power is offering virtual lessons. For more information visit www.learningpower.org.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

