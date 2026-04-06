Georgia Power continues focus on improving reliability through Grid Investment Program

Company completes 100+ grid projects and major system upgrades statewide in 2025

ATLANTA, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As access to reliable and affordable energy continues to drive economic growth in Georgia, Georgia Power continues to strengthen and enhance the state's power grid through its Grid Investment Program. Over the last three years, Georgia Power has invested $1.3 billion in grid improvements approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission through the program.

In 2025 alone, the Grid Investment program executed 104 distribution system projects, surpassing its original target of 88, and advanced 25 major transmission projects, including five transmission line upgrades and 20 substation enhancements. To date, these efforts have improved reliability for more than 504,000 customers.

Upgrades also deliver value for customers during severe weather events, helping reduce service interruptions and making work in the field more efficient. Following Winter Storm Fern in January, Georgia Power restored power to 175,000 within the first 24 hours and, following Hurricane Helene in September 2024, the most damaging storm in Georgia Power's history, advanced smart–grid technology supported remote restoration, enabling crews to return service to more than one million customers within the first five days despite widespread devastation.

"Our priority is delivering clean, safer, and reliable energy for every customer we serve. The progress made last year shows how strategic grid investments directly improve reliability and restoration speed, especially during severe weather," said Josh Stallings, vice president of distribution strategy and support at Georgia Power. "Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance the grid so our customers can count on the energy they need, and to support this exciting and unprecedented growth in Georgia."

Examples of local projects in 2025 include:

Southwest Atlanta (Ben Hill) - A grid improvement project employed a mix of investment types to achieve reliability goals, including pole strengthening improvements and sectionalizing. This project involved installing stronger poles and equipment throughout the circuit. These upgrades help improve line performance during weather events, improving reliability for local customers.

- A grid improvement project employed a mix of investment types to achieve reliability goals, including pole strengthening improvements and sectionalizing. This project involved installing stronger poles and equipment throughout the circuit. These upgrades help improve line performance during weather events, improving reliability for local customers. Stone Mountain – Grid projects incorporate a mix of investment types to improve reliability. These projects involved installing outage isolation equipment to divide the circuit into smaller sections, allowing outages to be isolated and restored more quickly. Combined with stronger poles and hardware upgrades, these improvements enhance system performance and reliability for customers in the area.

– Grid projects incorporate a mix of investment types to improve reliability. These projects involved installing outage isolation equipment to divide the circuit into smaller sections, allowing outages to be isolated and restored more quickly. Combined with stronger poles and hardware upgrades, these improvements enhance system performance and reliability for customers in the area. Wilmington Island/Savannah – The Wilmington Island project in Savannah replaced overhead power lines with underground lines to reduce exposure to trees, weather, and vehicles. This underground work helps prevent outages and enhances reliability for customers in the area.

Since the start of the Grid Investment Program in 2020, Georgia Power has completed many large-scale improvements across its system, including: upgrades to 364 circuits and substations; installation of 5,500 advanced devices; replacement or enhancement of 39,000 poles; and installation of 500 miles of underground cable.

Reliability is measured in two ways: frequency of service interruptions, or "System Average Interruption Frequency Index" (SAIFI), and duration of service interruption, or "System Average Interruption Duration Index" (SAIDI). On average, areas where Georgia Power has completed a Grid Investment project experience up to a 50% improvement in both metrics. Customers positively impacted by these projects are now experiencing about half as many outages, and about half as much interruption time.

To learn more about the Grid Investment Program, including active projects in communities across Georgia, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Grid.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power