Georgia Power encourages customers to be storm ready this May

With storms expected this week, company provides tips and resources to stay connected and informed

ATLANTA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures heat up and summer storm season approaches, Georgia Power is encouraging customers across the state to take steps now to stay safe and be prepared for severe weather, including thunderstorms that can bring heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and potential power outages.

While forecasts predict strong a line of strong storms moving through Georgia tonight and tomorrow, the company emphasizes that spring and summer weather can be unpredictable and preparation is key this time of year.

Georgia Power crews are always ready and positioned across the state to safely and quickly respond to outages whenever storms impact the area. Whether preparing for severe weather or exploring ways to stay informed during potential outages, customers can find helpful resources at GeorgiaPower.com and on the company's social media channels.

Important safety tips for the season include:

Charge devices like cell phones and prepare or restock your emergency kit. A well-stocked emergency supply kit may include canned goods, prescription medications, flashlights and other essential items. Learn more here.

A well-stocked emergency supply kit may include canned goods, prescription medications, flashlights and other essential items. Learn more here. Watch for and don't touch downed wires . Never attempt to remove tree branches from power lines. Downed power lines may also be hidden by debris or fallen trees after a storm.

. Never attempt to remove tree branches from power lines. Downed power lines may also be hidden by debris or fallen trees after a storm. Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving Monday morning, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia.

If driving Monday morning, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia. Drive with caution. Watch for utility crews working to restore power and move over a lane for stopped emergency and utility vehicles. It's the law in Georgia.

Watch for utility crews working to restore power and move over a lane for stopped emergency and utility vehicles. It's the law in Georgia. Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

Georgia Power urges customers to prioritize safety during severe weather and provides the following tools to stay connected and informed.

Outage Alerts – Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information.

Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information. Outage & Storm Center – Available at GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Available at GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go. Social Media – Follow Georgia Power across Facebook, Instagram and X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power