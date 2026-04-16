U.S. Soccer Federation and Georgia Power partner to expand access and opportunity through the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center

New adaptive Power Soccer and Futsal Court underscores commitment to accessibility and inclusion

ATLANTA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Soccer and Georgia Power today announced that Georgia Power will serve as a Supporting Partner of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center (National Training Center), the first-ever home for soccer in America. Located near the town of Trilith, just south of Atlanta, the 200-acre National Training Center is purpose-built for innovation to elevate performance, expand opportunities, and foster long-term impact across all levels of the game.

The Georgia Power Court is located at the Arthur M. Blank U.S Soccer National Training Center. (Credit: US Soccer Federation)

As part of the partnership, Georgia Power will also serve as entitlement partner of the Georgia Power Court, an indoor playing surface within the facility dedicated to advancing access, opportunity and inclusion for all athletes, including those competing in Power Soccer and Futsal, also known as five-a-side soccer and the international form of indoor soccer recognized by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

"Just as we invest in our state's electric system, we take pride in investing in the communities we serve to help power the economic future of Georgia," said Trey Kilpatrick, senior vice president of External Affairs for Georgia Power. "As Georgia prepares to welcome the world this summer, being a Supporting Partner of the National Training Center reflects our commitment to strengthening communities and expanding opportunities. We're also excited to help broaden access to this unifying sport and the meaningful experiences it creates for athletes across Georgia through the Georgia Power Court."

The National Training Center is one of the most accessible sports facilities ever created, with inclusivity purposely worked into every aspect of design to serve the entire soccer community, including all nine Extended National Teams. The Georgia Power Court, which has hardwood floors and is approximately the size of a regulation-sized basketball court, provides a dedicated Futsal court and allows Power Soccer players to maneuver their power wheelchairs equipped with specialized footguard to pass, dribble, and shoot an oversized soccer ball, while also accommodating for Futsal, of which there are limited facilities with dedicated courts for in the United States.

"Soccer belongs to everyone, and the National Training Center is being built with accessibility at its core, ensuring more people than ever can experience and participate in the game," said Dan Gaiman, Senior Vice President, Partnership Development & Strategy, U.S. Soccer. "Together with Georgia Power, we are investing in programs that expand opportunity, strengthen communities, and continue to grow the sport in ways that are impactful for generations to come."

The National Training Center will welcome its first adaptive soccer event, ADAPTandTHRIVE, May 20–24, with inclusive programming showcased on the Georgia Power Court.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

About U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision [ussoccer.com].

SOURCE Georgia Power