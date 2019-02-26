Georgia Power encourages readiness as spring weather season arrives

ATLANTA, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring storm season is here, and Georgia Power is encouraging its 2.5 million customers to be prepared when severe weather strikes. While March, April and May are typically the most active months for severe thunderstorms with lightning, hail and tornadoes, severe weather can happen at any time.

According to the National Weather Service, Georgia recorded 21 tornadoes in 2018, and more than 100 across the state in 2017. Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during a storm and offers the following videos and tools customers can use to prepare for severe weather year-round:

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Build an Emergency Kit – A well-built kit should contain enough supplies to get you and your family through three days without electricity or running water.

A well-built kit should contain enough supplies to get you and your family through three days without electricity or running water. Power Restoration Process – Georgia Power crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time.

Georgia Power crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time. Assessing Conditions – Before restoration crews can get to work, damage assessment teams identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix it.

– Before restoration crews can get to work, damage assessment teams identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix it. Downed Tree Safety – Downed trees are usually the cause of an outage after a storm. Never attempt to pull tree limbs off wires yourself.

– Downed trees are usually the cause of an outage after a storm. Never attempt to pull tree limbs off wires yourself. Generator Safety – Never use generators in an enclosed space. They produce dangerous carbon monoxide that can't be seen or smelled.

Never use generators in an enclosed space. They produce dangerous carbon monoxide that can't be seen or smelled. Storing Food and Medicine in an Outage – During an outage, it's important to know how to safely store your food and medicine.

Georgia Power constantly monitors changing weather conditions and remains prepared to respond to any service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather. Customers can subscribe to Georgia Power's YouTube Storm Channel for the latest safety videos and can connect with Georgia Power on Facebook and Twitter for helpful information every day, and restoration updates during severe weather.

