Georgia Power Expects to Adjust Key Milestones at Plant Vogtle

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Power and Southern Nuclear have made significant adjustments to work practices at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 project site, designed to protect the health and safety of the project workforce and the surrounding community while maintaining productivity. Since October, the site has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, consistent with the broader regional and national rise in cases. This increase, combined with other productivity challenges, continues to impact construction production and the pace of testing activity completion.

As a result, the project team is analyzing the schedule for key milestones, including the start of hot functional testing and fuel load for Unit 3, and expects to adjust those dates. Georgia Power continues to expect to meet its commitment to achieve the November 2021 and 2022 regulatory-approved in-service dates for Units 3 and 4, respectively. Further updates will be provided in connection with the Southern Company quarterly earnings call in February 2021.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

