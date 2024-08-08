Georgia Power highlights diverse career opportunities in power plants during Generation Appreciation Month

Jobs available in Engineering, Maintenance, Operations and more

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every time a Georgia Power customer flips the light switch at their home or business, the energy delivered to power that light fixture started at a power generation facility. This August, the company is celebrating Generation Appreciation Month, a time to recognize the more than 1,100 team members who work tirelessly in power plants across state to keep reliable energy flowing to the grid on hot summer days, cold winter mornings and every hour in between. Throughout the month, Georgia Power invites customers, and potential employees, to explore the diverse nature of the Generation team's work and the wide array of career opportunities for skilled workers.

Generation Appreciation Month: A day in the life

"In life, as well as with Georgia Power's power generation facilities, there is no one-size-fits-all option," said Rick Anderson, senior vice president and senior production officer for Georgia Power. "From the existing facilities that have powered Georgia for decades, to newer sources of generation such as renewable energy, cleaner natural gas and battery storage, Georgia Power's diverse generation mix continues to evolve to meet the needs of a growing Georgia. To keep the energy flowing, we need a workforce that is just as advanced and diverse."

Based on available opportunities, a career in power generation offers many possibilities for those who join the team. Career paths exist in the areas of Operations, Maintenance, Electrical, Instrumentation, Engineering and more. Last year, the company hired over 80 team members across generation facilities and expects the hiring trend to continue in the coming years. Strong training programs exist in Operations, along with apprenticeships in Mechanical and Electrical, which develop experienced journeymen who work safely to keep energy flowing to the grid, 24/7.

Tobias Brown is a general plant operator at Plant McDonough-Atkinson, a combined cycle natural gas plant located just northwest of Atlanta. The plant is home to three generation units, which entered operation in 2012, and are capable of producing 2,520 megawatts of electricity and, on average, can supply enough energy to power approximately 1.7 million homes. The plant also is at the forefront of energy advancements, and recently hosted a major hydrogen fuel blending test as part of Georgia Power's commitment to advancing clean energy (read more).

Brown started his career with Georgia Power in 2008 and discusses his experience in this video (link) alongside several of his colleagues at the plant.

"We all know we all play a big part in the success of this power plant - just knowing that you did your part gives me a sense of enjoyment," said Brown. "It's challenging, can be demanding at times, but it's rewarding at the end."

Generation careers involve continuous learning. These employees continue to train and learn throughout their career. Consider the Rockmart training facility where Electrical, Mechanical, and Instrumentation and Control Technicians hone their skills each year. In 2023, this facility conducted nearly 3,000 hours of both hands-on and classroom instruction. Subject matter experts from both Southern Company and external entities visited to assist in this cutting-edge training program.

Reliability for Georgia Power customers really starts in the company's generation facilities. In 2023, the company's generation fleet helped keep reliability high with experienced teams at hydro, natural gas, nuclear and coal-fired generation plants managing plant operations and maintenance activities at a level of excellence well above industry standards. Non-nuclear generation assets measure reliability with plant outage rate or "equivalent forced outage rate" (EFOR). Last year, Georgia Power's EFOR score was among the best in company history and among the best in the industry, with an outage rate of 1.49%. Georgia Power also continues to add renewable energy and battery energy storage to its generation mix, with reliability at the center of its planning process, and the company's existing solar generation performing strongly as well in 2023.

If you're interested in a rewarding career with Georgia Power, and joining a dedicated team powering Georgia's growing economy, visit this link to learn about opportunities and how to get started.

