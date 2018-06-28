Georgia Power introduces Customer Rewards

"We're always looking for new ways to provide innovative solutions and superior value for our customers, including offering programs and services that can help them save money on their power bills," said Pedro Cherry, executive vice president of Customer Service and Operations for Georgia Power. "Our customers are increasingly doing business with us online, as well as shopping for many other goods and services. This exciting new program rewards customers for what they are already doing and is the latest way we're working to connect our customers with savings."

Enrolling in Georgia Power Customer Rewards takes just minutes at GeorgiaPower.com/Rewards. Once registered for the program, customers can download a free mobile app (iOS and Android smartphones and tablets) or browser extension (Google Chrome, Safari, or Firefox) that automatically tracks rewards earned at qualifying retailers.

The program is open to Georgia Power customers 18 years of age or older. Credit amounts will vary based on agreement with each retailer and may take 60 to 90 days to appear on bills due to various retailer return and exchange policies.

Saving Made Easy

Georgia Power offers customers ways to save money and energy every day with convenient and valuable energy saving tools and resources online at GeorgiaPower.com/Save. The site includes hundreds of easy energy tips, access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses, through programs such as the Residential HVAC Service Program and the Refrigerator Recycling Program. Additionally, step by step instructions for the do-it-yourselfer are easy to find on Georgia Power's YouTube Channel. Customers can also visit GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com to purchase the most popular energy saving products ranging from smart thermostats to LED lighting.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

