Georgia Power launches annual Winter Weather Preparedness campaign

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power encourages its 2.6 million customers to be winter-weather ready, as the company is once again partnering with FEMA, GEMA, GDOT and the National Weather Service for Winter Weather Preparedness Week (WWPW), which will take place Dec. 2 – 6.

The 2019 campaign revolves around an online video series hosted on Georgia Power's YouTube channel. Each day of the week will focus on a different preparedness tip or action that customers can take to help their families become winter-weather ready.

Preparedness Video Schedule

Dec. 2 – Regional Risks- Understand what weather risks impact Georgia

Dec. 3 – Watch vs. Warning- Knowing the difference could save your life

Dec. 4 – Stay Connected- Resources like emergency alerts & outage maps help you stay informed

Dec. 5 – Winter Road Safety- What to do on the roads after the storm

Dec. 6 – Equipped with an Emergency Kit- Find out where to start and what to pack

For more information about staying prepared with Georgia Power, visit the company's online storm center at GeorgiaPower.com/storm. For more information about Georgia Emergency Management Agency's preparedness efforts, visit the Ready Georgia website.

Winter Weather Energy Efficiency

In addition to taking safety precautions leading up to severe winter weather, Georgia Power reminds customers that a few easy steps around the house can help them save money and energy during the winter months.

Let the Sun Shine In – Keeping the blinds and shades open during the day is a no-cost way to naturally heat your home. Close them at night to reduce the chill you may feel from cold windows.

Let it Flow – Heating and cooling accounts for as much as 50 percent of a home's typical winter energy usage. Maximize the efficiency of your units by changing the filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters.

Thinking Thermostats – Install a smart programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the home's temperature settings when you are away from the house and save up to $100 a year in energy costs.

Caulk & Strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use.

It's Great to Insulate – Keep heat where it belongs with proper insulation in attics and walls. You'll save energy 24/7 and be eligible for hundreds of dollars in rebates from Georgia Power.

Customers can visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/save for hundreds of easy energy tips, access to a free online energy checkup or a free in-home energy audit and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses. If customers need assistance paying their bill, Georgia Power is here to help. The company works with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as the Senior Citizens Discount and can connect them with community organizations which may be able to help them pay their bill including The Salvation Army's Project SHARE program. Additional information about bill payment assistance is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/assistance or via phone at 888-660-5890.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

