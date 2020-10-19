Georgia Power launches new careers website for students as part of Careers in Energy Week

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power is joining electrical utilities across the country to highlight Careers in Energy Week, October 19-23. As part of this year's efforts, the company is launching poweringcareers.com, a new career website where high school students, recent graduates and career influencers can explore energy careers.

Careers in Energy Week is dedicated to celebrating and raising awareness of energy careers and their importance to our communities, state and nation.

Visitors to the site can find details on careers in power generation, transmission and operations as well as technical training, certification programs and aptitude assessments to help them prepare for career success.

"At Georgia Power, we are committed to investing in programs and resources that help build a talent pipeline to support our state's growing economy," said Joseph Lillyblad, Georgia Power education and workforce development manager. "The energy industry and its skilled lineworkers, technicians, engineers and plant operators continue to be critically important to Georgia's growth. Careers in Energy Week provides us a platform to create more awareness and interest in these vital jobs."

As part of the weeklong focus, Georgia Power will also host a "Day in the Life" virtual journey of five careers in energy. The event will give attendees an opportunity to learn about various careers offered by Georgia Power. Those interested can follow along here on Tuesday, October 20, or on the company's Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power) this week.

Efforts in Workforce Development

Georgia Power has long recognized that workforce development is the number one driver for new and expanding industries. All year long, the company's workforce development team partners with schools across Georgia to be sure students are prepared for and aware of the jobs of tomorrow, helping equip teachers to talk to their students about future careers in energy. Through partnership efforts with organizations like the Technical College System of Georgia, the state's nationally ranked colleges and universities, and more, Georgia Power is helping to fill great jobs with a highly trained, skilled workforce.

For more on the company's economic development and workforce development efforts, visit www.selectgeorgia.com.



About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

