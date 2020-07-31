Georgia Power launches new Customer-Connected Solar Program

ATLANTA, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power continues to grow renewable energy in Georgia through its new Customer-Connected Solar Program (CCSP), a 25-megawatt (MW) Distributed Generation customer-sited program. Working with the Georgia Public Service Commission on the program design, the Commissioners gave their approval in May 2020.

"We are excited to offer programs that help renewable energy grow and thrive in Georgia," said Wilson Mallard, director of Renewable Development for Georgia Power. "This program will provide a new renewable energy option for participating customers, while also benefitting all of our customers by continuing to expand our state's diverse energy generation resources."

Georgia Power will purchase 100% of the solar energy generated by directly paying the customer. Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) will be retired by Georgia Power on behalf of participating customers, allowing the customer to claim the renewable benefits of the local solar energy.

The CCSP program will accept applications on a first-come, first-served basis until the 25 MW AC portfolio is filled, or until January 2022, whichever comes first. Customers can choose agreement terms between 10 and 30 years and projects can be sized from 1 kW up to 3 MW (AC). The average price ranges from 4.3-6.7 cents/kWh. Find other important details about Georgia Power's new Customer-Connected Solar Program at www.GeorgiaPower.com/CustomerConnectedSolar.

Community Solar and Simple Solar Programs

The company also encourages customers who are not eligible to participate in CCSP to consider additional renewable programs such as Georgia Power Community Solar and Simple Solar. Community Solar gives residential customers who subscribe the opportunity to earn an energy credit on their bill based on actual solar energy production at Georgia Power's Community Solar facilities. The Simple Solar program is a solar REC purchase program available to all customers that allow participants to claim solar benefits for either 50 percent or 100 percent of their energy usage.

Renewable Energy Growth

Through programs and projects developed in coordination with the PSC, Georgia Power is committed to maintaining a diverse generation portfolio while providing all customers with renewable energy options. With more than 1,625 MW* of solar capacity currently online, the company continues to have the most extensive voluntary renewable portfolio in the nation. Through continued development of CCSP, as well as other solar projects and programs, Georgia Power expects to add up to 1,400 MW* of additional renewable capacity by the end of 2021.

* REC Disclaimer: Georgia Power purchases only the null energy output from some renewable generating facilities that have contracted to sell that energy to Georgia Power. Ownership of the associated RECs is specified in each respective power purchase agreement. The party that owns the RECs retains the right to use them.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

