Georgia Power names Trey Kilpatrick as Senior Vice President of External Affairs

Kilpatrick brings extensive experience in federal, state and local government affairs, community engagement and robust economic development across the State of Georgia

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power announced today that Trey Kilpatrick has been named senior vice president of External Affairs, effective January 15, 2024. Kilpatrick's extensive experience serving Georgians makes him well-suited for his new role with Georgia Power where he will lead the company's strategy and engagement in economic development, legislative and regulatory affairs, region external affairs and corporate communication.

Currently, Kilpatrick serves as Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp's Office. In this role, he has played an integral part in state government and working with community, civic and business leaders across Georgia. He joined Governor Kemp's administration in 2020 after 10 years serving the citizens of Georgia through the office of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson in various roles, including deputy chief of staff, senior advisor, political director, state director and campaign manager. Prior to his time with Isakson, Kilpatrick was a vice president for Morgan Keegan & Co. Inc., an Atlanta-based investment firm.

"Trey has an obvious passion for helping Georgia grow and thrive, serving all of its citizens, and making our communities better – that's a passion he and all of us at Georgia Power share," said Kim Greene, president, chairman and CEO of Georgia Power. "He has a deep knowledge of our state and incredible insight into the diverse needs of Georgians and the companies that do business here. We look forward to working with him to shape how we continue engaging with and supporting our customers, state and local leaders, and communities to ensure we're meeting their current and future needs. We welcome him to Georgia Power."

Kilpatrick has been actively involved in initiatives focused on continuing the historic growth in Georgia and making the state a place where people want to live and do business. This has included helping Georgia's ports thrive, strengthening rural Georgia, as well as strong economic development activities that have brought thousands of jobs to the state.

He will succeed Meredith Lackey, who has been named Chief Compliance Officer for Southern Company.

Kilpatrick serves on the boards of the Georgia Ports Authority and the Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation, and he was part of Leadership Georgia's Class of 2020. Kilpatrick is a graduate of the University of Georgia and resides in Atlanta with his wife and three children.

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties.

