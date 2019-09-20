Georgia Power offers energy-saving tips to help customers minimize the impact of late summer heat

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Georgia experiencing more than 85 days of temperatures above 90 degrees since May and temperatures expected to rise again next week, Georgia Power urges customers to act to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. The company is committed to providing information and choices that give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day.

Tips, Tools & Resources

Georgia Power offers efficiency tips, tools and this cost-comparison guide that can help all customers save money and energy throughout the year. Hundreds of easy energy tips, whether you own a home or rent, are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save. The website also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Simple tips to save money and energy include:

Think Thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up approximately 46% of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78°F in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Each degree cooler can increase your bill by 4%.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget.

Conduct a Rate Plan Review

Georgia Power offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to fit every lifestyle. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low.

Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing, including:

Smart Usage – This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. Electric appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers are some of the biggest energy users and, by using these appliances at different times, you can reduce your monthly energy bill.

Bill Payment Assistance

Georgia Power also offers bill payment assistance. The company works with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as the Low-Income Senior Citizen Discount, and can connect them with community organizations that may be able to help them pay their bill including The Salvation Army's Project SHARE program. Additional information is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance or via phone at 888-660-5890.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

