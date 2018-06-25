Georgia Power offers safety tips for Lightning Safety Awareness Week (June 24 to 30)

Never touch any downed wire or low hanging wires. Never pull tree limbs off power, telephone or cable lines or attempt to repair electrical equipment damaged in a storm. Never go near chain link fences – downed power lines or lightning strikes may energize the entire length of the fence. Avoid walking through flooded areas or puddles as they may be energized by downed power lines. Never walk into areas where crews are at work. If driving near work crews, obey road signs and proceed cautiously.

In addition to personal safety around storms, customers should consider adding protection for their home today. Lightning strikes lead to costly insurance claims and are a common cause of power surges, sending a damaging spike in electrical voltage through the meter. Georgia Power's SurgeDefender™ is the easiest way to add protection for valuable home appliances for just $9.95 per month. To learn more, visit GeorgiaPower.com/SurgeProtection.

Whenever severe weather strikes, Georgia Power responds to power outages as quickly and safely as possible. The company offers a variety of free tools and resources for customers to stay safe and informed, including:

Outage Alerts: Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Outage & Storm Center: At GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

At GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. Outage Map: Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. The company will post regular updates with localized estimated restoration times on the Outage Map.

Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. The company will post regular updates with localized estimated restoration times on the Outage Map. Georgia Power Mobile App: Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go. @GeorgiaPower on Twitter: Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

