Georgia Power presents 5th Annual A Citizen Wherever We Serve Community Impact Award

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has announced Christina Newton as the recipient of the 5th annual A Citizen Wherever We Serve Community Impact Award. Newton is an executive assistant in Georgia Power's External Affairs organization.

The company created the award to spotlight the top employees who uphold the aims of being "A Citizen Wherever We Serve." Lynn Lovett, area manager in Tifton, Georgia, and Tina Stevens, key account analyst, were this year's other two finalists.

"For more than 130 years our employees have enriched the neighborhoods and communities around them – not just today, but every day we strive to make lasting impacts throughout Georgia," said Chris Womack, president of Georgia Power. "I am proud of the unwavering commitment of Christina, Lynn and Tina. They, along with all of our employees, embody our commitment of being a citizen wherever we serve."

Newton has been with Georgia Power for more than 21 years in several locations across the state. Across those years, she has devoted her time and resources to make a positive, meaningful impact in two Georgia communities – Augusta and Atlanta. From the Augusta Relay for Life fundraiser to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program to the canned food drive for MUST Ministries to the Backpack Blitz for the children of the Atlanta Mission, she has assisted with – or chaired – almost every volunteer project in the East Georgia and Metro Atlanta Regions. Coworkers recommending her for the award note that people across the state of Georgia have benefitted from her unselfish devotion to service.

The Community Impact Award was created in recognition of the company's longtime motto, "A Citizen Wherever We Serve," coined nearly 100 years ago. Employees were nominated by their colleagues for the award, with finalists selected by a panel and winners chosen by employee voting. As part of the award, Newton will receive a $5,000 donation to a nonprofit of her choice. Lovett and Stevens will each receive a $1,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice.

Georgia Power has been dedicated to giving back to Georgia communities. Last year alone, more than 3,000 Georgia Power employees and retirees donated their time to help their neighbors and improve the quality of life in their communities by completing more than 62,053 volunteer hours.

