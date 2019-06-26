Georgia Power Ranked #1 By J.D. Power For Residential Customer Satisfaction

ATLANTA, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Georgia Power has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2019 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM. Georgia Power achieved the highest score in its segment this year based on multiple factors, including reliability, corporate citizenship, communications and customer service.

"We are committed to delivering world-class service for our customers," said Kevin Kastner, vice president of customer service for Georgia Power. "In all aspects of the business, our customers and their communities are at the center of everything we do. This recognition by J.D. Power is a testament to how we're evolving to improve customers' overall experiences and offering the products and services that meet their needs in convenient, innovative ways."

The J.D. Power study is based on responses from more than 103,000 online interviews conducted from July 2018 through May 2019 among residential customers of the 142 largest electric utility brands across the United States, which collectively represent more than 101 million households. According to the study, overall customer satisfaction is up among electric utility residential customers in 2019, with the top utilities focusing their efforts on improving reliability and on communicating their ongoing community involvement efforts. Click here to read more about this year's study.

Last year, business customers also ranked Georgia Power number one for Large Utilities in the South in the J.D. Power 2018 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM.

Georgia Power's focus on providing excellent customer service includes new online and social media customer service choices; customizable rate plans and payment options; and access to free customer tools and resources, such as My Power Usage and Outage Alerts. The company also makes it easy for customers to find ways to save money and energy at GeorgiaPower.com/Save and shop for the latest energy-saving products on Georgia Power Marketplace. To learn more, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook ( Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower ), Twitter ( Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower ) and Instagram ( Instagram.com/ga_power ).

