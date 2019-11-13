Georgia Power ranked #1 in Segment by J.D. Power for Business Customer Satisfaction

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Georgia Power has been ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2019 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. Georgia Power achieved the highest score in its segment this year based on multiple factors, including power quality & reliability, corporate citizenship, price, billing and payment services and communications.

"Every day our employees are focused on delivering world-class service to our customers across the state," said Kevin Kastner, vice president of customer service for Georgia Power. "We understand that to help Georgia businesses grow and thrive, we must continue evolving our products and services by offering innovative solutions to meet their changing needs. This recognition by J.D. Power is a testament to the hard work of our team and our commitment to putting customers first in all that we do."

Georgia Power was ranked among other utilities in the South that serve more than 85,000 business customers. The J.D. Power study, now in its 21st year, is based on responses from more than 21,500 online interviews with business customers who spend at least $200 a month on electricity. The study was conducted from February through June 2019 and July through October 2019. Click here to read about this year's study.

Earlier this year, residential customers ranked Georgia Power number one for satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2019 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM, which marked the third year in a row the company received this distinction.

Georgia Power's focus on providing excellent customer service includes online and social media customer service choices; customizable rate plans and payment options; and access to free customer tools and resources, such as My Power Usage and Outage Alerts. The company also makes it easy for customers to find ways to save money and energy at GeorgiaPower.com/Save and shop for the latest energy-saving products on Georgia Power Marketplace. To learn more, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

