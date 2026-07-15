Georgia Power reaffirms longstanding commitment to make growth work for customers with Customer Protection Pledge

Pledge highlights key elements of company's industry-leading strategy that have enabled its earlier base rate freeze and will provide future savings for customers

ATLANTA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With new residents moving to the state and large-energy users like data centers and manufacturers choosing Georgia, Georgia Power continues to work to ensure that growth benefits all Georgia Power customers. The company has moved quickly to anticipate and effectively manage this growth with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), creating an industry-leading strategy that is helping protect residential and small business customers through a comprehensive approach that has helped deliver the company's earlier base rate freeze and a plan to provide annual savings of $102 per year for the typical residential customer beginning in 2029.

Today, the company further affirmed its overall commitment by introducing its Customer Protection Pledge at GeorgiaPower.com/Pledge, including six key points.

Protect Your Rates and Keep Energy Affordable Ensure New Large-Energy Users Pay Their Way Invest in a Stronger, More Reliable Grid Negotiate Fairly and Transparently for Property Power a Balanced, Reliable Energy Future Protect What We Share

"We know that, in many parts of the country, rapid growth and increasing demand for electricity are creating higher electric rates and lower reliability – that is not happening in Georgia," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "Our Pledge clearly defines and solidifies the strategy that has been working for Georgia Power customers and our communities in recent years. Our company is built for this moment and, as we build and expand the power grid to serve this growth, we will do so responsibly and in a way which lives up to our longstanding mission to be a Citizen Wherever We Serve."

For more than 140 years, Georgia Power has delivered reliable and affordable energy to Georgians as the state has grown. Since 1990, the company has offered rates, on average, 15 percent below the national average while also offering flexible rate plans for residential and business customers, as well as a wide variety of programs to help customers save money and energy. Alongside this focus on affordability, the company also continues to make investments that deliver greater reliability across the state, including its ongoing Grid Investment Program, which improved reliability for more than 500,000 customers in 2025 alone.

To learn more about how Georgia Power is keeping energy reliable and affordable for millions of Georgia homes and businesses, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power