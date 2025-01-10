Georgia Power responding to Winter Storm Cora Friday

Crews prepared, working as winter weather continues with freezing rain and ice today;

Company reminds customers to stay safe and informed

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a significant winter weather system swept across the state Friday, Georgia Power crews are prepared and responding to issues quickly, and as conditions are safe to work. Winter Storm Cora continues to make its way through the state Friday, with additional freezing rain and icy conditions expected to follow the several inches of snow that have fallen across north Georgia today.

As of midday Friday, power interruptions to customers have been minimal, but may increase with additional ice accumulation, falling trees or weather-related causes. All Georgia Power resources are engaged and well positioned and, in addition to local crews, the company has moved crews from South Georgia to reinforce efforts where needed, with additional personnel available from within the Southern Company system and Florida.

Focused on Reliability Every Day

Whether for winter storms like Cora or "blue-sky days," Georgia Power is always focused on improving reliability and adding resiliency to the power grid. The company has invested heavily in infrastructure improvements in recent years to bolster resiliency through equipment upgrades as well as the strategic implementation of Smart Grid technology. This equipment and related systems enhance the company's real-time ability to identify and quickly isolate outages that occur, as well as remotely restore or reroute power around damage. This technology helps minimize those affected even before crews begin repair work in the field.

Safety Tips for Customers and Crews

Georgia Power urges customers to prioritize safety during severe winter weather and provides the following tools to stay connected and informed.

Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If you must be on the roads, please move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia.

If you must be on the roads, please move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia. Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire. Warn those going out to play in snow or clear debris to watch for and avoid downed wires.

Warn those going out to play in snow or clear debris to watch for and avoid downed wires. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with heavy snow, debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be concealed. Customers should call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line.

Customers should call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line. Take care if using a portable generator. Follow all manufacturer's instructions, avoid using generators in enclosed spaces and be mindful of electrical safety. Click here for more safety tips.

Stay Connected & Informed:

Outage Alerts – Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information.

Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information. Social Media – Follow Georgia Power across Facebook, Instagram and X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

– Follow Georgia Power across Facebook, Instagram and X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more. Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. The map is updated regularly from teams in the field.

– Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. The map is updated regularly from teams in the field. Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power