Georgia Power restores power to 230,000+ customers following Winter Storm Cora

Crews navigating icy roads, wind and continuing winter weather in restoration efforts;

Company expects to restore power to nearly all impacted customers Saturday

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Winter Storm Cora, which brought heavy snow, freezing rain and ice to North Georgia, Georgia Power has restored power to more than 230,000 customers since the start of the storm. As of Saturday morning, less than 60,000 customers remain impacted. Crews are in the field now and the company expects that nearly all impacted customers who can receive power, will be reconnected today. The company's rapid response to the storm has been possible through the implementation of new "smart grid" technologies and the quick work of pre-positioned teams who were ready to respond as soon as conditions were safe to do so.

Many areas experienced additional damage overnight from falling trees and limbs with the hardest hit areas including parts of Alpharetta, Jonesboro and Atlanta. As crews work today, they are starting with damage assessment, which is an essential part of efficient restoration. These damage assessment teams are followed by repair crews depending on the amount of damage and access to the area. As weather conditions improve, restoration efforts can accelerate, however, with temperatures expected to barely rise above freezing in many areas Saturday, Georgia Power notes that challenging road conditions and the potential for continued falling ice, limbs and trees may slow progress or cause additional damage.

Georgia Power appreciates the importance of accurate information for customers as they make plans for their families. The company continues to post the latest information, including estimated restoration times (ERTs) on its Outage Map as available, based on the latest information from field crews. Visit the online Storm Center to access the Outage Map and additional information.

Safety Tips for Customers and Crews

Georgia Power reminds customers that dangerous conditions exist following a storm, and to always heed the advice of local, state, and federal emergency authorities in storm-affected areas.

Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If you must be on the roads, please move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia.

If you must be on the roads, please move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia. Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire. Warn those going out to play in snow or clear debris to watch for and avoid downed wires.

Warn those going out to play in snow or clear debris to watch for and avoid downed wires. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with heavy snow, debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be concealed. Customers should call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line.

Customers should call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line. Take care if using a portable generator. Follow all manufacturer's instructions, avoid using generators in enclosed spaces and be mindful of electrical safety. Click here for more safety tips.

Stay Connected & Informed:

Outage Alerts – Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information.

Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information. Social Media – Follow Georgia Power across Facebook, Instagram and X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

– Follow Georgia Power across Facebook, Instagram and X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more. Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. The map is updated regularly from teams in the field.

– Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. The map is updated regularly from teams in the field. Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power