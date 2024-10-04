Georgia Power, Southern Company and Southern Company Gas charitable foundations donate $3 million for Hurricane Helene Relief

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Power, Southern Company and Southern Company Gas charitable foundations will collectively donate $3 million to aid Hurricane Helene relief efforts. The historic, destructive storm has devastated communities across the Southeast. As the companies continue to rebuild and restore service to impacted communities, they stand together in the effort to help those communities affected by the widespread storm and flood damage.

The Georgia Power Foundation will donate $1 million to local organizations serving Georgia's impacted communities.

to local organizations serving impacted communities. The Southern Company Foundation is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts across the Southeast. Additionally, the company will match up to $500,000 in employee donations to the American Red Cross.

to the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts across the Southeast. Additionally, the company will match up to in employee donations to the American Red Cross. The Southern Company Gas Foundation will donate $500,000 to support local communities in recovery efforts throughout the state of Georgia through its Atlanta Gas Light Foundation.

In addition to helping customers, neighbors and communities affected by Hurricane Helene, the companies are providing emergency support to hundreds of employees impacted by the storm – many of whom are currently engaged in Georgia Power's statewide restoration efforts.

"During times of crisis like Hurricane Helene, we are able to tap the full strength of the Southern Company system to support our communities and colleagues," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "At Georgia Power, our employees are citizens wherever we serve every day, and this commitment goes into overdrive when we're coming together to overcome extreme challenges. Alongside all Southern Company leadership, I am so inspired by the resilience of our communities and grateful to everyone engaged in this historic response. Our thoughts and prayers remain with all the families and customers impacted, and all our teams who remain on the ground right now responding."

Georgia Power has restored power to more than 1.2 million customers following Hurricane Helene – more than 90% of all customers impacted by the most destructive hurricane in the company's history. The company has 20,000+ personnel engaged in response – including integrated teams from within the Southern Company family. Progress is ongoing and the company expects to reach 95% total restoration by Saturday.

Crews continue to work their way through the power system efficiently and effectively to safely repair extreme damage and restore power to the most customers with every repair made. Efforts have further intensified to repair damage and restore service in the hardest hit areas with crews working around the clock in communities such as Augusta, Savannah and Valdosta.

In many cases, the damage to infrastructure is so severe that teams are essentially rebuilding sections of the grid and not just repairing specific elements. While damage and treacherous conditions remain, teams are working safely, efficiently and will remain in the field until every customer who can accept power is restored.

