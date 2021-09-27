Georgia Power’s Make Ready Electric Transportation Program helps fund EV infrastructure for Georgia businesses

In addition to offering EV charging stations and resources for customers including a special Plug-In EV rate plan and charger rebates, Georgia Power is also dedicated to supporting infrastructure businesses need to implement charging systems at their locations.

The company's "Make Ready" Electric Transportation Program allows business customers to apply for funding to assist in the installation of infrastructure required to support charging systems at business, manufacturing and corporate facilities. Through the program, Georgia Power will install, own and maintain all of the charging infrastructure behind the customer meter up to the EV charger. Additionally, the company will assist the customer with choosing a charger and installer for purchase.

"Our team of electric transportation experts is helping "drive Georgia forward" in providing turnkey solutions for our business customers with a variety of different electric technologies that qualify for funding assistance," said Stephanie Gossman, Electric Transportation manager at Georgia Power. "Through programs created with the support of the Georgia Public Service Commission, National Drive Electric Week is the perfect time for customers to explore the benefits and savings available through electric transportation, while also reaching their sustainability initiatives."

Benefits of the Make Ready Program

The state of Georgia is already home to 30,000 EVs and 930 public charging stations and Georgia Power is committed to supporting the electrification of transportation across all types of technologies, from consumer cars and trucks to buses and entire fleets, as well as non-road applications from warehouse fork-lifts to giant port cranes.

Through the Make Ready Program, Georgia Power can provide funding assistance to business customers with a variety of emission-free electric transport needs including passenger vehicle, transit bus, short- and long-haul package delivery, school bus, airport ground support, fork-lift charging, and more to come.

Once approved, Georgia Power's Electric Transportation experts will support the customer through implementation, ultimately removing significant financial hurdles to electrification, while reducing fuel and maintenance costs for the customer.

With more than 116 million EVs on the road expected by 2030, nearly 60% of all passenger vehicle miles around the world will be in an electric vehicle. Customers including Reinhardt University, City of Savannah Public Works, and the Atlanta Farmers Market are already realizing the benefits and savings of receiving funding from the Make Ready Program while meeting the needs of their employees, customers, visitors and manufacturing fleets.

To learn more about the Georgia Power Make Ready Transportation Program and to apply for funding assistance, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/MakeReady.

Building the EV Ecosystem

Georgia Power has been instrumental in the State's proactive work laying the EV ecosystem foundation that has already attracted multibillion-dollar companies involved in the production, recycling, and development of EV batteries in the auto manufacturing industry. To date, Georgia is home to more than 200 automotive-related facilities and contributes more than $3 billion annually to the state's economy. In 2021, Georgia boasted 977,000 production, maintenance and material-moving workers to support these operations and facilities.

Celebrate National Drive Electric Week with Georgia Power

Follow Georgia Power on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power) during National Drive Electric Week for frequently asked questions about EV charging options and infrastructure and to learn more about the company's community charging program, special rate plan for EV drivers, at-home chargers and more.

For more information about the benefits of electric vehicles and charging locations across the state, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/ET.

