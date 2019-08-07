Georgia Power's Vogtle Unit 3 Moves Closer to Operation as Integrated Flush Begins

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Georgia Power's Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia, have achieved another major milestone as the process to push water through system piping and mechanical components that feed into the Unit 3 reactor vessel and reactor coolant loops for the first time has begun. Known as integrated flush, this process will clean and remove any foreign material ahead of the initial startup of Unit 3.

"The start of integrated flush is a major step on our path to operations," said Vogtle 3 and 4 Construction Executive Vice President Glen Chick. "Over the next few months we will work through this process to clean and test the system piping and components that feed into the reactor vessel or reactor coolant loops, which is key to ensuring the successful startup of Unit 3."

Significant progress continues to be made at the construction site, with the project now approximately 79 percent complete. Recent milestones have included the placement of the containment vessel middle ring for Unit 4, and the placement of three low-pressure turbine rotors and the generator rotor inside the Unit 3 turbine building.

The project workforce remains at an all-time high with approximately 8,000 workers on site. With more than 800 permanent jobs available once the units begin operating, Vogtle 3 and 4 is currently the largest jobs-producing construction project in the state of Georgia.

New aerial video highlights progress

Georgia Power has released a new aerial video of the nation's only new nuclear units currently under construction. The video provides a bird's-eye view inside the nuclear containment areas of both units, as well as the turbine buildings where electricity will be generated to power approximately 500,000 homes and businesses once the units are completed.

Follow the progress being made at the site with the Plant Vogtle 3 and 4 Online Photo Gallery.

About Georgia Power

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

