Georgia Receives F Grade in March of Dimes 2025 Report Card on Maternal and Infant Health

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, leader in the fight for the health of all moms and babies, today released its 2025 Report Card, revealing Georgia earned an F for its preterm birth rate of 11.8%, ranking 45th out of 52 (all states, D.C., and Puerto Rico). The annual Report Card, released today on World Prematurity Day, measures the state of maternal and infant health in the US by evaluating preterm birth rates, access to maternity care, and other key indicators of well-being.

In Georgia, 14,907 babies were born preterm in 2024, with the rate holding steady compared to 2023. While the state has made progress in reducing low-risk Cesarean births, Georgia continues to face serious challenges, including an infant mortality rate of 7.0 per 1,000 live births, and a high rate of inadequate prenatal care (20.6%). Stark disparities persist, with babies born to Black moms facing a preterm birth rate of 15.1%, compared to 10.3% for White moms.

Nationally, the United States continues to face a maternal and infant health crisis:

Preterm birth: The US earned a D+, marking the fourth consecutive year at its historically lowest grade for a preterm birth rate of 10.4%.

Medicaid disparity: Babies born to Medicaid-insured moms face a preterm birth rate of 11.7%, compared to 9.6% for privately insured.

Racial disparities worsening: Preterm birth rates among babies born to Black moms climbed to 14.7% – now 1.5 times higher than for other babies.

"As a clinician who has seen how much is possible when we get it right, the data is deeply frustrating," said Dr. Michael Warren, Chief Medical and Health Officer at March of Dimes. "We have known about risk factors for preterm birth – including a history of prior preterm birth, chronic disease, and unequal access to care – for years. That the national rate remains unchanged while disparities continue to widen means we must deepen our commitment to research, expand maternity care access, and push for better policies that protect our nation's moms and babies."

March of Dimes is tackling the drivers of preterm birth on multiple fronts — expanding its Prematurity Research Centers and operating Mom & Baby Mobile Health Centers® that deliver prenatal and postpartum care directly to communities where maternity care is limited. The organization is also advocating for the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act, which would sustain funding for Maternal Mortality Review Committees, the reauthorization of the PREEMIE Act to renew federal investment in research and data, and expanded Medicaid postpartum coverage to ensure continued care for moms beyond birth.

"Behind every data point is a family, and in Georgia, we're working every day to make sure they aren't navigating this journey alone," said Tamara Mason, Director Maternal and Child Health Collective Impact for the March of Dimes Georgia. "We're meeting families where they are, in their communities, their homes, and their care settings, to make it easier for moms to get the support and resources they need for a healthy pregnancy and a strong start for their babies."

In Georgia, March of Dimes is taking a multi-layered approach to addressing maternal health challenges. The organization's Guaranteed Basic Income Program in Atlanta provides monthly financial assistance to pregnant women, helping them afford essentials like food, transportation, and baby supplies during pregnancy and postpartum. This pilot program, launched in partnership with local community organizations, aims to reduce stress and improve health outcomes for moms and babies by addressing financial barriers to care.

While the 2025 Report Card confirms that the United States remains stalled in a dangerous status quo, March of Dimes is advancing research, expanding access to care, and advocating for policies that protect the health of every mom and baby.

The full 2025 Report Card, including state-by-state grades and recommendations, is available at marchofdimes.org/reportcard.

