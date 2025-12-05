Georgia Recovery Campus Partners with First Steps Recovery, Supported by Avesi Partners

Brentwood Capital Advisors Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Georgia Recovery Campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC ("BCA") is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Georgia Recovery Campus ("GRC" or the "Company") in connection with its strategic partnership with First Steps Recovery ("First Steps"), a portfolio company of Avesi Partners ("Avesi"), a leading private equity firm with $2.2 billion in equity capital under management. GRC's leadership team will remain with the business post-transaction and work alongside First Steps as the combined organization continues to grow and provide high-quality services across the country.

Georgia Recovery Campus is a leading evidence-based, addiction and mental health treatment platform based in Reynolds, GA. Since opening in July of 2023, Georgia Recovery has become the largest addiction treatment provider in Georgia. The Company operates a 126-bed in-patient facility in Reynolds along with out-patient facilities in Macon and Columbus, offering the full continuum of care to patients suffering from substance use and related disorders.

"The Georgia Recovery team is thrilled to partner with First Steps and Avesi. We have built the largest substance use disorder services platform in the state of Georgia and are the gold standard for treatment. This partnership will enable us to accelerate growth, broaden access to high–quality care, and expand our platform across the country," said Jeff Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of Georgia Recovery. "The Brentwood Capital team has been a trusted partner for me over the last few years. They designed and executed a flawless process tailored specifically for GRC."

"Georgia Recovery's partnership with First Steps will strengthen the Company's ability to deliver high-quality addiction and mental health services," said L.A. Galyon, Managing Director at BCA. "Jeff and his team have built a respected platform in behavioral health, and this partnership positions them for continued growth."

Grey Reames, Vice President at BCA, added, "It was a privilege to represent the Georgia Recovery team, and we are confident they will achieve sustained success alongside First Steps and Avesi. This transaction reinforces BCA's leadership in substance use treatment and mental health investment banking."

Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison served as legal advisor to Georgia Recovery Campus.

About Brentwood Capital Advisors

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Brentwood Capital Advisors is one of the nation's leading independent investment banks, specializing in providing financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, corporate divestitures, and capital raising to growth-oriented, middle-market healthcare services, healthcare technology, and business services companies since 1999. For more information, visit www.brentwoodcapital.com.

