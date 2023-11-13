GEORGIA STAR BROCK BOWERS TEAMS UP WITH MET-Rx® TO POWER HIS PERFORMANCE

1440 Foods

13 Nov, 2023, 08:57 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MET-Rx, a sports nutrition brand with over three decades of unwavering commitment to fueling workouts and optimizing performance, today announced a game-changing endorsement partnership with Brock Bowers, Georgia's star tight end.

Bowers' electrifying on-field performance has already set him apart in the world of college football, exhibiting a dedication to excellence that aligns perfectly with MET-Rx's mission to provide quick-hitting, superior nutrition for optimal health and fitness through its portfolio of great-tasting meal-replacement bars. Following a speedy recovery from an ankle injury, Brock returned to the field Saturday night to the delight of Bulldog fans nationwide.

"As an athlete, I understand the importance of proper nutrition to accelerate muscle recovery and achieve peak performance. MET-Rx is a brand athletes can depend on for an assist to power through a tough workout or recover after a big game," said Bowers. "MET-Rx Big 100 Bars are already my go-to meal replacement bar for getting in my nutrition when schedules get hectic, and I'm proud to make it official through what feels like a very natural partnership."

MET-Rx is a pioneer in sports nutrition, with a rich history of scientific research and innovation that has contributed to the success of countless athletes worldwide. With a focus on the power of protein and other essential nutrients, MET-Rx® has consistently developed products to support exercise recovery and provide crucial amino acids for muscle fuel.

"Brock Bowers is an extraordinary athlete who has garnered legions of fans for his strong character, inexhaustible work ethic, and hunger to win. The fact that MET-Rx bars are already part of his routine makes this a very organic and authentic collaboration," said Amie Testerman, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at MET-Rx parent 1440 Foods. "Brock's favorite Big 100 Bars are designed to offer power on demand, and we're proud to fuel his unyielding performance and stamina both on and off the field."

Bowers' role with MET-Rx includes promotional events, a joint philanthropic event and social media endorsement as he enters his second season with UGA. Fans can look forward to new Bowers-inspired MET-Rx content this fall.

To learn more about MET-Rx® and the Big 100 Bars, visit www.metrx.com.

About 1440 Foods
1440 Foods is a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to energize people to unleash their potential with a focused portfolio of accessible, great-tasting health and wellness brands: Pure Protein® nutrition bars; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; and MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Wal-Mart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience store chains. To learn more about 1440 Foods, visit www.1440Foods.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Lisa Weser
Trailblaze on behalf of MET-Rx
e: [email protected]

