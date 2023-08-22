Georgia State Partners with ParkMobile to Offer Parking Reservations at Center Parc Stadium

News provided by

ParkMobile

22 Aug, 2023, 08:26 ET

Visitors to Center Parc Stadium, the home of Georgia State football, will now be able to use ParkMobile's app or web page to reserve event parking

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia State University is partnering with ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, to offer guests to Center Parc Stadium, home to the Georgia State football team, the option to reserve and guarantee parking ahead of time.

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. Users can reserve parking via the ParkMobile app or via the dedicated Georgia State University webpage.

"Our venue hosts some of the university's most attended events, so creating a stress-free mobility and parking ecosystem is of high importance," said Lenore Musick, assistant vice president for Auxiliary and Support Services at Georgia State. "Our top priority onsite is to ensure our guests have a seamless experience, and now with the integration of ParkMobile, our guests' experience is heightened."

The integration of its digital payment services at Center Parc Stadium will provide a consistent user experience for event attendees. ParkMobile serves more than 2 million users in Georgia, with availability across the state.

"We are thrilled to partner with Georgia State University to provide our digital payment services for its events at Center Parc Stadium," said David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Managing Director. "Now, visitors can guarantee a parking spot ahead of game day to avoid a day-of frustration." 

CONTACT: 
Haley Haas
PR Manager, US404-580-0112
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE ParkMobile

Also from this source

ParkMobile and WPS Parking Solutions Partner to Provide Contactless Parking Payments in Gated Garages

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln to Offer Parking Reservations via ParkMobile Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.