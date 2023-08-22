Georgia State Partners with ParkMobile to Offer Parking Reservations at Center Parc Stadium

Visitors to Center Parc Stadium, the home of Georgia State football, will now be able to use ParkMobile's app or web page to reserve event parking

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia State University is partnering with ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, to offer guests to Center Parc Stadium, home to the Georgia State football team, the option to reserve and guarantee parking ahead of time.

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. Users can reserve parking via the ParkMobile app or via the dedicated Georgia State University webpage.

"Our venue hosts some of the university's most attended events, so creating a stress-free mobility and parking ecosystem is of high importance," said Lenore Musick, assistant vice president for Auxiliary and Support Services at Georgia State. "Our top priority onsite is to ensure our guests have a seamless experience, and now with the integration of ParkMobile, our guests' experience is heightened."

The integration of its digital payment services at Center Parc Stadium will provide a consistent user experience for event attendees. ParkMobile serves more than 2 million users in Georgia, with availability across the state.

"We are thrilled to partner with Georgia State University to provide our digital payment services for its events at Center Parc Stadium," said David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Managing Director. "Now, visitors can guarantee a parking spot ahead of game day to avoid a day-of frustration."

