Georgia Tech Athletic Association Selects Momentus Technologies to Streamline Event Management

Momentus Technologies

05 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

Recent win is a testament to the growing importance of intelligent SaaS solutions in the Higher Education sector.

ST LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Tech Athletic Association, a pioneer in academic and athletic excellence, has announced its selection of Momentus Technologies as the preferred provider for advanced technological solutions in its athletic facilities. This strategic decision underscores Georgia Tech's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and providing the best possible environment for its student-athletes and coaches.

The Georgia Tech Athletics Association is responsible for managing all sporting events at the university and prides itself on successfully facilitating athletic events and practices. Leveraging Momentus' venue management software expertise, Georgia Tech will embark on a transformative journey to optimize operations and enhance the overall experience across its diverse range of sports, including Football, Basketball, Baseball, Softball, Tennis, Golf, Swim & Dive, Track & Field, and Volleyball.

"Selecting Momentus was a strategic decision for Georgia Tech Athletics. Before adopting this platform, we were yearning for better collaboration and accountability across our teams. The digital transformation took six weeks, during which our implementation trainer delivered outstanding results. We are thrilled by the remarkable progress we've achieved with Momentus in a short amount of time," stated Jermaine Williams, Assistant A.D., Facilities, Operations, and Events at Georgia Tech Athletic Association.

Momentus Technologies, known for delivering cutting-edge solutions across various industries, will collaborate closely with Georgia Tech to implement tailored software enhancements. This includes optimizing event scheduling, operations management and future growth opportunities to manage special event workflows.

"The collaboration between Georgia Tech Athletic Association and Momentus represents a significant milestone in the advancement of SaaS solutions within the higher education sector. We are honored to be chosen by such a prestigious institution to help elevate their athletic facilities and operations," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus.

The selection of Momentus by Georgia Tech Athletic Association is poised to set a new standard in collegiate athletic facility management, reinforcing the institution's dedication to providing an unparalleled experience for all stakeholders involved.

About Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management solutions that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 60,000 users in more than 57 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Its powerful intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency and achieve business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States. The company's employees work across the globe in Momentus offices and remotely. To learn more, visit gomomentus.com.

email: [email protected]

