Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Presents 15 Statewide Preservation Awards at Ceremony in Atlanta

ATLANTA, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation presented 15 awards recognizing the best of preservation in Georgia during its 46th annual Preservation Awards ceremony in Atlanta.

Cherry Grove Schoolhouse received the Marguerite Williams Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation, presented annually to the project that has had the greatest impact on preservation in the state.

Cherry Grove Schoolhouse in Washington, Ga. is a rare surviving example of an early 20th century rural African American school building in Georgia. Constructed circa 1910 and in use until 1956, the schoolhouse suffered a long period of deterioration before becoming the center of a preservation initiative. Since its designation as a Place in Peril in 2021, this historic building has been successfully rehabilitated, once again shining brightly in its community.

The historic Fire Hall in Macon, which is now the headquarters for the Historic Macon Foundation, received the Chairman's Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation, presented by the chairman of the Georgia Trust to a person or project of great preservation significance.

Hotel Forty Five in Macon received the Michael L. Starr Award, presented to a project that best exemplifies the highest standards of historic rehabilitation and has a significant impact on the downtown of the city in which it is located.

The Trust presented the Mary Gregory Jewett Award for Lifetime Preservation Service to Susan Kidd of Atlanta for her lifelong career in preservation. The Camille W. Yow Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Christine Lambert of Madison. State Senator John F. Kennedy of Macon received the Senator George Hooks Award, which recognizes excellence in public leadership.

The Trust also presented one award for Excellence in Preservation Service, five awards for Excellence in Rehabilitation, and three awards for Excellence in Stewardship.

Atlanta architect Thomas F. Little, AIA received an award for Excellence in Preservation Service, which recognizes persons, groups, businesses and/or government entities that demonstrate exemplary activities and promotion of awareness in the field of historic preservation.

Excellence in Rehabilitation winners were: 788 Lake Avenue, Atlanta; Capitol View Apartments, Atlanta; Oconee Schoolhouse, Athens; Revival Lofts, Atlanta; and the Zuber-Jarrell House, Atlanta.

Excellence in Stewardship winners included: Burge Club, Mansfield; the Lamar-Wallace-Hill House, Augusta; and Westview Abbey and Mausoleum, Atlanta.

"This year's winners represent a tremendous dedication to restoring and revitalizing Georgia's historic buildings and communities," said Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of the Georgia Trust. "We are proud to honor such deserving projects and individuals."

For over 45 years, the Trust has recognized preservation projects and individuals throughout Georgia who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation. Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and on compliance with the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country's leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia's diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

The Georgia Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia's "Places in Peril." The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and honors students and young professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).

To learn more about the Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.

EDITOR'S NOTE: More details about each award winner, including hi-res images, can be found at https://www.georgiatrust.org/our-programs/preservation-awards/#awards. Hi-res images of the recipients at the awards ceremony will be available April 24. Contact Traci Rothwell at [email protected] or 404-885-7802.

