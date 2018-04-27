Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Presents 28 Statewide Preservation Awards at Ceremony in Columbus

The Miller Theater was recognized for its innovative use of virtually every preservation technique and program to achieve this astounding rehabilitation. This project is an exceptional example of community organizations and individuals coming together to create a facility that will have a lasting impact on the city of Augusta. Funded by a $23 million capital campaign, the rehabilitation project has already spurred intense redevelopment in downtown Augusta.

The Mary-Leila Lofts in Greensboro, Ga. received the Chairman's Award, presented by the chairman of The Georgia Trust to a person or project of great preservation significance. The building also received an award for Excellence in Sustainable Rehabilitation.



The Trust presented two awards for Excellence in Restoration, fourteen awards for Excellence in Rehabilitation, one award for Excellence in Sustainable Rehabilitation, one award for Excellence in Preservation, three awards for Excellence in Preservation Service and two awards for Excellence in Stewardship.

The Trust presented the Camille W. Yow Volunteer of the Year Award to Anthony Chanudet of Marietta. The Senator George Hooks Award for Public Service was awarded to Senator Johnny Isakson for his assistance in saving the Federal Historic Tax Credit. The Mary Gregory Jewett Award for Lifetime Preservation Service was given to Richard Laub, a recently retired preservation professor from Georgia State University.

The Excellence in Restoration winners were the AB&A Historic Train Depot in Fitzgerald and Cassina Garden Club Tabby Cabins on St. Simons Island.

Excellence in Rehabilitation winners were: Beeson Hall at Georgia College & State University, Milledgeville; the Benjamin Franklin Jones House, Augusta; Carter Hall at Covenant College, Lookout Mountain; Davis Hall at South Georgia State College, Douglas; the Harrington School, St. Simons Island; the Hermes-Gottlieb's Bakery and Residence, Savannah; Historic Macon Foundation Headquarters, Macon; the Howard Warner Building, Newnan; the James and Olive Porter House, Macon; King Hall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Tifton; The Grey, Savannah; Watkinson & Company Grocers Building, Augusta; and Wild Leap Brew Co., LaGrange.

The Oconee Brewing Company in Greensboro was recognized with an Excellence in Preservation award.

Excellence in Preservation Service winners were: Marvin and Phyllis Hughes of Gwinnett County; Nell and William Magruder of Canton; and William B. Peard of Atlanta.

Excellence in Stewardship winners were the Junior League of Athens for its long-term care and preservation of the Taylor Grady House in Athens and the Oconee County Board of Commissioners for its longtime dedication and maintenance of the Eagle Tavern Museum in Watkinsville.

"This year's winners represent a tremendous dedication to restoring and revitalizing Georgia's historic buildings and communities," said Mark C. McDonald, president of The Georgia Trust. "We are proud to honor such deserving projects and individuals."

For more than 40 years, the Trust has recognized preservation projects and individuals throughout Georgia who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation. Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and on compliance with the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.



Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country's leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia's diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

The Georgia Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia's "Places in Peril." The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and awards students and young professionals with academic scholarships, the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).

To learn more about The Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.

