ATLANTA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchboard, MD today announced that Georgia Vision Institute has selected its AI-powered patient communication platform to streamline patient access, referral management, and staff workflows across the organization.

Georgia Vision Institute Partners with Switchboard, MD to Streamline Patient Communication & Referral Operations

The engagement began after Georgia Vision Institute approached Switchboard, MD, seeking opportunities to improve operational efficiency. Following an on-site workflow assessment, the Switchboard, MD team shadowed front-office operations, mapped existing communication processes, and identified opportunities to consolidate fragmented communication workflows into a single connected workflow.

"When we visited Georgia Vision Institute, one thing became immediately clear: their staff was doing great work, but they were being slowed down by having patient communication spread across multiple systems, sometimes requiring five different applications to complete a single workflow," said Will Akers, Chief Strategy Officer of Switchboard, MD. "By bringing those workflows together, they'll be able to move patients through the process faster, convert more referrals into appointments, and generate more revenue."

To help simplify these workflows, Georgia Vision Institute will unify its phone system, texting platform, eFax solution, and email through Switchboard, MD, creating a unified communication hub that integrates directly with its EHR. The platform intelligently triages faxes, calls, voicemails, and emails while streamlining referral management and downstream workflows.

"What impressed us most was that the Switchboard, MD team took the time to really understand how our practice operates instead of offering a one-size-fits-all solution," said Shea Denney, Director of Operations at Georgia Vision Institute. "They showed us how phone calls, referrals, faxes, texts, and emails could all work together instead of being handled separately. We're most excited about creating a better experience for both our patients and our employees while making sure fewer opportunities fall through the cracks."

Implementation is already underway and will reduce administrative burden, improve referral conversion, and provide staff with a unified view of patient communication across every channel.

About Georgia Vision Institute

Georgia Vision Institute is a leading ophthalmology practice serving West Georgia and East Alabama. The organization operates four clinic locations and one ambulatory surgery center, with a team of three ophthalmic surgeons, one retina specialist, and four optometrists. The practice serves patients across the region and is a trusted referral destination for specialized surgical care.

About Switchboard, MD

Switchboard, MD is a physician-built AI platform that helps healthcare organizations capture referrals, automate scheduling, and increase revenue. It captures referrals from every inbound channel, then automatically structures, routes, and tracks each opportunity from intake through scheduling. Instead of relying on manual intake, spreadsheet tracking, and repeated calls, teams can manage referrals in one streamlined workflow, converting more referrals into scheduled appointments.

SOURCE Switchboard, MD