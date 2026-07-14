Brings referral capture, patient outreach, and scheduling automation to help providers convert more referrals into completed appointments and procedures

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchboard, MD today announced it has joined athenahealth's Partner Community as a Solution Partner. Its solution is now available in the athenahealth Marketplace, providing access to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers. The new integration enables healthcare providers to automatically turn every inbound referral into scheduled appointments and procedures, dramatically increasing revenue while reducing administrative burden.

Switchboard, MD Becomes an athenahealth Solution Partner, now available in the athenahealth Marketplace

Switchboard, MD captures referrals from every channel (fax, voicemail, email, patient portal messages, and online forms), then intelligently classifies them, creates or updates patient records, routes them to the right provider, and automates patient outreach for scheduling via text or AI voice to drive booking and complete the full journey from referral to revenue.

The platform supports key workflows, including:

Referral Capture & Conversion: Automatically identifies referrals across all inbound channels, extracts clinical context, creates the patient record, and initiates intelligent outreach (SMS + AI voice) to convert referrals into scheduled appointments — often within 48 hours.

Automatically identifies referrals across all inbound channels, extracts clinical context, creates the patient record, and initiates intelligent outreach (SMS + AI voice) to convert referrals into scheduled appointments — often within 48 hours. Automated Scheduling: Matches appointment requests with real-time provider availability, offers patients convenient booking options via text or AI voice, and writes confirmed appointments directly back into athenahealth.

Matches appointment requests with real-time provider availability, offers patients convenient booking options via text or AI voice, and writes confirmed appointments directly back into athenahealth. End-to-End Visibility: Provides practice leaders with a single dashboard showing referral capture rates, conversion to appointments, procedural volume, and revenue impact.

Organizations using Switchboard, MD have achieved measurable improvements in access, efficiency, and revenue, including referral-to-appointment conversion rates increasing, referral scheduling outreach reduced from 2+ days to same day, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional annual revenue through improved referral capture and faster scheduling.

"Switchboard, MD was built by physicians who lived the frustration of lost referrals and delayed procedures," said Blake Anderson, MD, CEO & CTO of Switchboard, MD. "Our integration with athenahealth now gives practices a single, intelligent platform that turns every incoming referral into scheduled revenue without adding headcount."

Through the Marketplace, customers can discover, deploy, and scale integrated solutions that extend athenaOne®, helping streamline workflows and improve clinical and financial performance. Switchboard, MD joins athenahealth's ecosystem of integrated solutions available to more than 170,000 clinicians on the athenaOne network.

To learn more about Switchboard, MD's solution, please visit its product listing in the athenahealth Marketplace.

About Switchboard, MD

Switchboard, MD uses physician-designed AI to turn patient communications into completed appointments, faster access to care, and measurable revenue growth. By intelligently triaging referrals, calls, voicemails, portal messages, faxes, and texts, Switchboard, MD reduces administrative burden, prevents patients from falling through the cracks, and helps healthcare organizations capture more downstream revenue while improving the patient experience.

About the athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace is an ecosystem of integrated solutions that enable providers to enhance the athenaOne experience. Solution Partners are part of athenahealth's broader partner community that offers applications and services that integrate into clinical and financial workflows. athenahealth customers use Marketplace solutions across a broad range of digital health capabilities and medical specialties. With over 600 solutions integrated with athenaOne, the Marketplace helps organizations enhance clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more at athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program

SOURCE Switchboard, MD