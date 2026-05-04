Georgia-Pacific Names John Mulcahy Senior Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Stewardship

ATLANTA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific today announced that effective immediately, John Mulcahy, vice president of stewardship for Georgia-Pacific, will assume the role of senior vice president of communications, public affairs and stewardship.

Georgia-Pacific today announced that John Mulcahy, vice president of stewardship for Georgia-Pacific, will assume the role of senior vice president of communications, public affairs and stewardship. With more than 30 years of experience with the company, he has held stewardship, category management, strategy, and supply chain roles in both the Consumer Products and Packaging & Cellulose businesses. David Brabham has been named vice president of Georgia-Pacific’s stewardship capability. He has more than a decade of experience in responsible resource management, policy and stewardship strategy with the company.

After 38 years of contributions to the company, Sheila Weidman, senior vice president of communications, government and public affairs, has decided to retire effective June 5. Over her career, Sheila embraced a series of leadership roles with increasing scope and impact, ultimately serving on Georgia-Pacific's executive leadership team for more than two decades.

John joined Georgia-Pacific in 1987 and most recently served as vice president of stewardship, where he worked with GP's business units and capability groups to develop and implement sustainability strategies, directed the company's sustainable forestry practices, and helped drive overall sustainability improvement. Prior to that role, he held stewardship, category management, strategy, and supply chain roles in both the Consumer Products and Packaging & Cellulose businesses. In his new role, John will lead the capability as Georgia-Pacific heads into its second century.

With this leadership change, David Brabham will become the vice president of Georgia-Pacific's stewardship capability. Prior to this role, David served as senior director of customer engagement and stewardship for the company's cellulose, containerboard, recycling and pine solutions businesses. He returns to the GP stewardship capability after spending more than a decade in various forestry and sustainability roles with the company, focused on responsible resource management, policy and stewardship strategy.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com . Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific