Georgia's Mitchell EMC partners with internet service provider Conexon Connect to bring world-class broadband to rural areas throughout southwest Georgia

The Connect, powered by Mitchell EMC, fiber-to-the-home network will deliver high-speed internet access to homes and businesses across 14 counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect, the internet service provider formed by rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon, has been selected by Mitchell EMC to deliver high-speed fiber internet access for rural Georgians within the cooperative's service territory.

The cooperative is partnering with Connect to launch and deploy a fiber-to-the-home network, that could ultimately span up to 5,570 miles across its southwest Georgia territory.

The Connect, powered by Mitchell EMC, network will deliver world-class fiber broadband services to homes and businesses, initially in Mitchell and Worth counties where the co-op received American Rescue Plan Act funding. The goal is to ultimately expand fiber broadband access to all of Mitchell EMC's 15,764 members across Baker, Dougherty, Mitchell and Worth counties, and in parts of Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Thomas, Tift and Turner counties, if possible.

"Working alongside Mitchell EMC to bring high-speed internet to its members is exciting and fulfilling for everyone at Conexon Connect," Conexon Founding Partner and Conexon Connect CEO, Randy Klindt, said. "It's very clear that Tony and his team are committed to bringing the benefits of high-speed internet to the communities they serve, and we are proud to play a role in their efforts."

The first phase of construction will begin in first quarter 2023, with the earliest members expected to be connected by mid-year. The project is expected to take three-to-four years to complete and will cost approximately $80 million.

The Connect, powered by Mitchell EMC, fiber network will offer members access to symmetrical (same upload and download speeds) gigabit internet capabilities – among the fastest and most robust in the nation. Additionally, it will provide reliable, clear phone service, and enable the benefits of smart grid capabilities to the electrical infrastructure, including improved power outage response times, better load balancing, more efficient electricity delivery and more.

"Partnering with Conexon Connect will allow us to provide members with the high-quality, high-speed internet and reliable connection typically found in larger cities," Mitchell EMC CEO, Tony Tucker, said. "This will bring a level of equality to rural living and usher in an era of opportunity for residents wanting to work from home, access telemedicine and more."

Conexon and Conexon Connect work with electric cooperatives committed to serving their members with fiber broadband. With clients and partners, Conexon has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber, builds more than 50,000 miles of fiber annually and has connected more than 500,000 rural Americans to fiber-to-the-home internet.

About Mitchell EMC

Mitchell EMC is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative that prides itself on providing reliable, competitively priced electric service. Electric cooperatives are owned and controlled by their members. This ensures that bettering the community is the most important goal. Mitchell EMC safely delivers reliable electricity to more than 15,764 residential and commercial members in Mitchell, Baker, Worth, Dougherty and 10 surrounding counties. Mitchell EMC's distribution system consists of 5,570 miles of line over 400 square miles.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect is the internet service provider (ISP) arm of rural fiber broadband design and construction management leader Conexon. The subsidiary was formed to operate and manage cooperative fiber-to-the-home networks. Connect leverages Conexon's decades of co-op operations, fiber-optic design and construction, telecommunications, federal and state lobbying and customer experience management expertise to successfully launch and operate projects. The Connect approach is to work with electric cooperatives to launch and deploy high-speed fiber-optic networks – the gold standard of communications transmission – enabling them to offer world-class fiber broadband to their members. Connect today is partnering with multiple cooperatives in Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Missouri.

About Conexon

Conexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is comprised of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry, and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted more than 275 electric cooperatives, 75 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 500,000 rural Americans connected to fiber to the home. The company has secured nearly $2 billion in federal, state and local grants and subsidies for its clients.

