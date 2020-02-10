GeoScienceWorld's Lithosphere to Run On Phenom, an Open System Built by Hindawi

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindawi's open source scholarly infrastructure platform, Phenom, will now power the newly relaunched Lithosphere - the society-run, open access community journal for geosciences. The contract between GeoScienceWorld (GSW) and Hindawi was signed in late 2019 with Lithosphere opening for submissions on January 13th 2020.

GSW acquired Lithosphere from The Geological Society of America in September 2019 and is moving to Phenom to support the drive towards Open Access and Open Science in this research community. As an alliance between GSW and leading nonprofit societies – including the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, The Geological Society of America, The Geological Society of London, Mineralogical Society of America, SEMP Society for Sedimentary Geology, Society of Exploration Geophysicists and the Society of Economic Geologists – the journal will become a unique publishing choice for authors in the geoscience community.

Phenom combines Hindawi's new modular publishing system developed using Coko's PubSweet open source framework with services that draw from Hindawi's experience in open access publishing to support partners, authors, editors and readers. From manuscript submission to publication, Phenom currently underpins five of Hindawi's journals, with the rest of its journal portfolio to migrate at the beginning of February 2020. Journals from Wiley and AAAS will also join Lithosphere in running on Phenom in 2020.

Phenom services are supported by Hindawi's experienced and knowledgeable team who will oversee screening and publication policies –alongside Ruth King, Managing Editor, and the external academic Editorial team – and production staff who will see accepted papers through the workflow and readied for publication.

Richard Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at Hindawi says: "We are committed to open publishing infrastructure and are proud of how far Phenom has come in such a short time. To bring an external journal onto the system just a few months after we demonstrated it could support our own publishing is a fantastic achievement. Working with GeoScienceWorld and their partner societies is very exciting and we look forward to supporting this community and their open science mission."

Ruth King, Lithosphere's Managing Editor adds: "The Hindawi partnership and the Phenom system are a great match for Lithosphere. A fresh and intuitive system making use of the latest technologies to reduce demands on researchers, built for open science, with a high-quality editorial process – all help Lithosphere to serve the community's publishing needs."

About Hindawi

Hindawi Limited is one of the world's largest open access publishers with an expansive portfolio of academic research journals across all areas of science and medicine. Each peer-reviewed journal has been developed in partnership with academic researchers, acting as editors, to fit the targeted communities they serve.

Driven by a mission to advance openness in research and placing the researcher at the heart of everything we do, we work with publishers, institutions, and organizations to move towards a more open scholarly ecosystem by investing in the development of open source publishing infrastructure.

For additional information about Hindawi Limited, see hindawi.com . To keep up to date with the latest developments connect with us on Twitter .

About GeoScienceWorld

GeoScienceWorld (GSW) is a nonprofit collaborative and comprehensive resource for research and communications in the Earth Sciences. GSW works with societies, institutions, and researchers around the world and provides a single source of access to 46 preeminent scholarly journals, 2,120+ eBooks, and over 4 million GeoRef records with specialized and map-based search capabilities and links to curated earth science research around the Web. Through its Society Services Program, GSW also serves as a platform for cost-effective hosting for independent society sites, providing a scalable and efficient global presence for societies, authors, and members. Since 2005, GSW has returned more than $38 million to membership societies to achieve their scientific missions.

For more information about GeoScienceWorld, please visit https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/.

SOURCE Hindawi Limited

Related Links

http://hindawi.com

