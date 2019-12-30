Geospatial Analytics Market Review 2018-2019 and Forecast to 2024: Data on Climate Change Modelling, Weather Monitoring, Sales Analysis, Crisis Management, Animal Population Management, and More
Dec 30, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geospatial Analytics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global geospatial analytics market is expected to reach $110.9 billion by 2024, from nearly $53.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2019 to 2024.
The climate change adaptation segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the global geospatial analytics market over the forecast period. The market demand is primarily driven by growing concerns regarding climate change and rising economic losses due to natural hazards across the world.
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for geospatial analytics, which is used in various applications, ranging from urban and infrastructure planning to public health and disaster risk reduction and management. The market is broken down by types, components, applications, End-User industries and regions. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, component, application, End-User industry and regional market.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for geospatial analytics. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for geospatial analytics, current trends within the industry and regional market dynamics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the geospatial analytics industry globally.
The report includes:
- An overview of global geospatial analytics market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Details about geospatial analysis and description of their applications such as climate change modelling, weather monitoring, sales analysis, crisis management, animal population management, and human population forecasting
- Knowledge about geographic information systems (GIS) and discussion on their usage in predicting, managing, and documenting all kinds of phenomena affecting the planet, its systems, and inhabitants
- Coverage of concerns regarding regulatory and legal issues with geospatial technology
- Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry, including Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., General Electric Co., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Geospatial Analytics Market by Type
- Surface Analytics
- Network and Location Analytics
- Geovisualization
- Geospatial Analytics Market by Component
- Software and Solutions
- Services
- Geospatial Analytics Market by Application
- Surveying
- Medicine and Public Safety
- Disaster Risk Reduction and Management
- Climate Change Adaption
- Others
- Geospatial Analytics Market by End-User Industry
- Defense and Internal Security
- Government
- Construction and Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation
- Natural Resources
- Others
Chapter 4 Global Market for Geospatial Analytics
- Type
- Component Type
- Application
- End-User Industry
- Region
- Surface Analytics
- Network and Location Analytics
- Geovisualization
- Software and Solutions
- Services
- Surveying Applications
- Medicine and Public Safety Applications
- Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Applications
- Climate Change Adaptation Applications
- Other Applications
- Defense and Internal Security Sector
- Government Sector
- Construction and Manufacturing Sector
- Energy and Utility Sector
- Transportation Sector
- Natural Resources Sector
- Other Sectors
Chapter 5 Global Market for Geospatial Analytics by Region and Country
Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges
- Drivers
- Rapid Expansion of Internet of Things (IoT)
- The Emergence of 4D GIS Software
- Growing Usage of Location-Based Services
- Emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics Allowing Advancements in Geospatial Analytics
- Challenges
- Concerns Regarding Regulatory and Legal Issues with Geospatial Technology
- High Implementation Cost Associated with the Solutions
Chapter 7 Patent Review
- Recent Patents
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- AAM Surveys Pty. Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Alteryx Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Avuxi Ltd.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Citymapper Ltd.
- Critigen Llc
- Descartes Labs Inc.
- Development Seed
- ESRI Inc.
- Factual Inc.
- Fugro N.V.
- General Electric Co.
- Geodecisions Inc.
- Geospin Gmbh
- Here Technologies
- Hexagon Ab
- Indigo Ag
- Inrix Inc.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Mapbox Inc.
- Mapidea
- Maplarge Inc.
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Orbital Insight Inc.
- Pci Geomatics Inc.
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Planet Labs Inc.
- Precisionhawk Inc.
- RMSI Pvt. Ltd.
- SAP SE
- Smartmonkey Scalable Computing S.L.
- Streetlight Data Inc.
- Tomtom N.V.
- Trimble Inc.
- Ubimo Ltd.
- Urthecast Corp.
- Zillioninfo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrurmr
