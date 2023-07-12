Geospatial intelligence drives the future of GIS -- Review of the 2023 Geospatial Information Software Technology Conference

BEIJING, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 27 and 28, the 2023 Geospatial Information Software Technology Conference was held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, with the theme of "Geospatial Intelligence, Elevated by Integration". Government leaders and academicians from China, experts, and business representatives from both China and abroad were invited to exchange ideas relating to geospatial intelligence technology and give insights into its broad application prospects.

At the plenary conference on June 27, SuperMap Software Group, a leading GIS platform manufacturer in Asia and 2nd globally, officially released the latest version of SuperMap GIS series products - SuperMap GIS 2023. Apart from having updated the current products, SuperMap also released a number of new products in SuperMap GIS 2023, including SuperMap ImageX Pro (Beta), SuperMap iMaritimeEditor, SuperMap iDesigner3D, SuperMap iClient3D for WebGPU (Beta). This series of products will help realize the processing and application of remote sensing data throughout the whole process, achieving the integration of remote sensing and GIS.

Dr. Song Guanfu, Chairman of the Board of SuperMap Software Group, introduced in his presentation the concepts of geospatial intelligence and the geospatial intelligence pyramid. He also introduced the new generation of remote sensing processing software, which features integration, cross-platform, intelligent processing, and high computing performance. By speeding up the process from production to application and taking advantage of AI, the new generation of remote sensing software can accelerate the transformation of spatial data to geospatial intelligence. Through integrating with remote sensing, BIM, AI, Big Data, and other technologies, GIS will provide stronger geospatial intelligence, which will in turn broaden the application prospect of GIS.

On June 28th, the GIS International Forum echoed the heating atmosphere of the plenary conference. Around 150 international attendees from 28 countries gathered at the venue, discussing the latest developments and application cases in their own countries, covering topics including remote sensing, multi-source data, smart schools, smart cities, AI, cadastre, and minerals.

At the end of the forum, Ms. Diane Dumashie, President of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) delivered her closing speech via video call. "Because the power of geospatial technology continues to be realized across a growing number of industries and applications, the role of the geospatial as well as the surveying professions has never been so important as it is now," she said.

