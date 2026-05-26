Geotab Joins Freight Fraud Prevention Hub to Help Combat Rising Cargo Theft Across North America

As freight fraud grows more sophisticated, Geotab advocates for layered security and technology driven visibility

ATLANTA, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights, today announced it has joined the Freight Fraud Prevention Hub (FFPH), an industry-focused initiative brought together by the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc.® (NMFTA)®, to help advance freight fraud awareness, carrier verification best practices and supply chain integrity education.

Geotab's participation reflects the growing urgency surrounding cargo theft and freight fraud across the transportation industry. As criminal activity becomes increasingly sophisticated and digitally enabled, fleets, brokers, carriers and shippers are facing mounting operational, financial and safety risks.

The Freight Fraud Prevention Hub exists to help stop freight fraud before it starts by improving how the industry verifies, operates and protects freight through proactive operational practices. The initiative promotes collaboration across carriers, brokers, shippers and technology providers to strengthen supply chain security and reduce fraud exposure through education and best practices.

Cargo theft continues to rise across North America, with organized criminal groups increasingly using deception, identity fraud and fictitious pickups to infiltrate legitimate freight operations. According to Geotab's recently released white paper, Securing the Supply Chain: A 2026 Blueprint for Countering Smarter Theft, cargo theft in North America reached record levels in 2024, increasing 27% year over year, with annual losses estimated at up to $35 billion.

The report also found:

38% of fleet professionals are more concerned about cargo theft today than they were 12 months ago;

47% of North American respondents say the stress and safety risks associated with theft contribute to driver burnout and turnover; and

While 58% agree that effective cargo security requires multiple layers of technology, nearly one-quarter of the industry still relies primarily on traditional physical deterrents.

Geotab believes that while operational best practices and verification protocols remain essential, technology is becoming increasingly critical in helping fleets reduce risk, improve visibility and respond faster when incidents occur.

Solutions such as real-time asset tracking, AI-powered dash cameras, vehicle monitoring, geofencing, trailer visibility and driver verification tools can help fleets detect suspicious activity earlier, improve cargo recovery efforts and better support driver safety.

Geotab's cargo theft white paper outlines how fleets can modernize security strategies to address emerging risks tied to digital fraud, strategic theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. The report also highlights the growing need for collaboration across the logistics ecosystem to strengthen resilience against evolving criminal tactics.

To learn more about Geotab's research on cargo theft and fleet security, download the white paper: Securing the Supply Chain: A 2026 Blueprint for Countering Smarter Theft.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government — Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.