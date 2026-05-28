Swift Ride Eliminates Fleet Theft and Saves Over $400k Annually with Geotab

Swift Ride uses Geotab Keyless, telematics and open API to run an autonomous gig-economy rental fleet, resulting in 95% utilization, zero thefts and $400K+ in annual savings

OAKVILLE, ON and ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab, today announced that Swift Ride, a subscription-based vehicle rental company serving gig economy workers, has achieved remarkable results using Geotab's connected vehicle technology, including eliminating vehicle theft entirely and saving over $400,000 annually.

Swift Ride operates a fleet of 120 vehicles for drivers working with Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart, Amazon Flex and more, with a waitlist of over 3,000 drivers. Before adopting Geotab, the company faced several ongoing challenges with significant costs associated, including vehicle theft, manual key handoffs and payment delinquency.

By integrating Geotab Keyless, the GO9 device and Geotab's open API into a custom mobile app, Swift Ride built a fully autonomous rental workflow. Drivers now reserve, pay, unlock and drive entirely from their phones, with no staff required on-site. Geotab telematics powers preventative maintenance alerts, driver behavior monitoring and geofencing to automate return-to-lot workflows.

The results:

Fleet utilization climbed from 70% to 95%

Vehicle theft dropped from 15% of fleet to zero

Theft by conversion costs reduced by $180K annually

Payment delinquency fell to under 10%

Geotab Roadside Assistance saved $90,000 per year in towing fees

"Geotab helped solve our theft and logistics problems, and gave us the foundation to run an entirely autonomous business," said Sani Abdullah, CEO of Swift Ride. "Using Keyless, drivers just show up, hop in and drive off. We do not have to be here. We do not have to exchange keys. That kind of operational freedom is what's allowed us to think bigger and move faster."

"Swift Ride is a compelling example of what becomes possible when an innovative operator fully embraces the power of connected vehicle data," said Charlie Elliott, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Marketplace at Geotab. "By building an autonomous rental workflow, they have solved their most critical business challenges and created a scalable model that's built for growth."

With this foundation in place, Swift Ride has expanded nationally across the U.S., including its latest launch into Texas, and is now piloting operations in Australia.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in intelligent operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government, Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and 700 +partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a single system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable world in motion.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.