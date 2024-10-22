Geotab® Unveils New Sustainability Solutions for Fleets

Data-driven insights to cut costs, improve performance and ensure compliance.

MILAN, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the complex challenge of climate change in the transportation sector, a major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, Geotab Inc. ("Geotab") announced at Mobility Connect in Milan today, a comprehensive suite of data-driven sustainability solutions to address decarbonisation, cost management and opportunities to improve performance, including a Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report.

Geotab Sustainability Solutions Geotab Logo

"Climate change is an urgent challenge, and at Geotab, we know you can't manage what you don't measure. Geotab's sustainable fleet solutions empower fleets with precise data insights to track their emissions, fuel use, manage EV charging, reporting and compliance, and set targets for the future," said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, Europe at Geotab. "As the transportation industry evolves and requirements change, Geotab is developing the tools and solutions needed for compliance and business growth."

Solutions integrated in the MyGeotab® platform announced today include:

Geotab Sustainability Center — Optimising Fuel, Energy Savings and Performance

The Geotab Sustainability Center provides actionable insights and pinpoints opportunities for emissions reduction to support fuel and energy savings and performance optimisation. Integrated in MyGeotab, the Sustainability Center empowers fleets to track fleet emissions and the potential to reduce them using idling reduction and electrification, monitor avoided tailpipe emissions, emissions generated, and fuel economy, identify emission reduction opportunities and explore electrification options.

Gas Emissions Calculation Method — Supporting transparent, accurate reporting

Over 50,000 European companies and 10,000 international companies will need to submit sustainability disclosures based on the CSRD mandate. Having access to accurate and reliable data is critical to the disclosure and compliance process.

Geotab's Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report provides a reliable method of tracking greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fleet vehicles, automating the calculation of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2-eq). TÜV Rheinland has certified the CO2 calculation method of the Geotab Greenhouse Gas Report for measuring Scope 1 GHG vehicle emissions.1 Using telematics, companies can obtain precise, near real-time data on vehicle emissions, avoiding the uncertainty of manual data collection and the potential for human error.

The report supports compliance with CSRD's regulatory framework (ESRS E1). To simplify the compliance process, reports can be generated to align with common ESG reporting frameworks such as CDP and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

_____________________________________ 1 Certification covers greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles related to mobile combustion, not refrigerant leakage.

Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment (EVSA) — Electrification tool enhancements

Adopting electric vehicles can be a complex decision for fleets. The Geotab EVSA helps fleets build a business case for electrification by providing a clear picture of environmental and financial impacts based on real-world data. The latest version includes Automatic Vehicle Type Detection to streamline vehicle selection and comparison.

The Geotab EVSA creates a customised fleet electrification blueprint that determines EV suitability replacement, considering performance needs, vehicle model/make preference, and charging availability. This innovative tool, recognised with the Sustainability Product of the Year award and the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Award, empowers fleets to make informed decisions about electrifying their operations.

EV Charge Monitoring — EVs ready when needed

Scaling up EVs, and multiplying the positive impacts of decarbonisation, requires robust charging management tools and quality data. With EV Charge Monitoring from Geotab, fleets can get a comprehensive overview of the charge status of their EVs with alerts functionality to ensure fleet EVs are charged and ready to go when needed. Optimising charging is essential to improving utilisation and realising the fuel cost saving and operational benefits of electrification.

A new Geotab survey on fleet perspectives in the EU, found that the majority of fleet managers believe their organisation will meet emission targets on time (44.5%) or even ahead of deadline (31%). However, when adopting telematics, CO2 emissions data was among the least considered metrics (29%) among respondents. With these new sustainability solutions, fleets can prioritise their sustainability efforts to ensure that money and time is spent in the areas which will have the most impact towards achieving goals.

Fleets in Europe with OEM-embedded telematics can also leverage powerful sustainability solutions, thanks to Geotab's strong partnerships with a large number of leading automotive manufacturers, most recently Volkswagen Group Info Services AG fleet vehicles and also Stellantis. Data from OEM vehicle-embedded telematics devices is accessible from MyGeotab.

Learn more about Geotab's sustainable fleet solutions at https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/sustainability/.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organisations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com/uk follow @GEOTAB on X and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536334/Geotab_Inc__Geotab__Unveils_New_Sustainability_Solutions_for_Fle.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536333/Geotab_Inc__Geotab__Unveils_New_Sustainability_Solutions_for_Fle.jpg

Media contacts: James Parsons, [email protected], Tel: 07725 257792