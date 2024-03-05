GEP PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE AGAIN SECURED THE HIGHEST SCORES IN SPEND MATTERS' SPRING 2024 SOLUTIONMAP, THE INDUSTRY'S MOST CRITICAL EVALUATION

Superior customer ratings and functionality put GEP SMART™ procurement software as the highest ranked for the sixth consecutive Spend Matters ® report





CLARK, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that, for the sixth straight report, GEP SOFTWARE™ earned the highest rankings in Spend Matters® Spring 2024 SolutionMap, the industry's most detailed evaluation of solution providers. GEP was evaluated against 78 other procurement software vendors and achieved the highest scores by analyst and customer standards across 12 product categories.

GEP achieved the highest ranking across all market personas in the Source-to-Pay (S2P), Procure-to-Pay (P2P), and Source-to-Contract (S2C) suites, as well as individual categories for AP Automation/Invoice-to-Pay, Carbon Optimization, Spend and Procurement Analytics, Supplier Relationship Management and Risk, Contract Lifecycle Management, E-Procurement, and Sourcing for both large and mid-sized organizations.

View the Spend Matters Spring 2024 SolutionMap rankings here.

"We introduced GEP SMART™ to upend the status quo, and we continue to set the standard, transforming how the world's leading companies create greater value from procurement," said Al Girardi, GEP's chief marketing officer. "We're even more excited about our future because with the industry's first AI-driven low-code platform, built with AI from the ground up, we better enable our customers to identify savings and supplier risk, and drive sustainable value chains."

Spend Matters' SolutionMap is the most data-centric functionality assessment of procurement technologies in the industry, SolutionMap Insider put these 79 procurement technology vendors through rigorous functionality and capability assessments via 500+ RFI requirements across 12 source-to-pay (S2P) categories, with mandatory demos and impartial, anonymized customer ratings. It provides procurement leaders to evaluate the level of integration between product modules and suites and the overall interoperability with ERP and broader technologies, as well as the quality and effectiveness of advanced technologies, such as AI.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. GEP SMART and GEP NEXXE are powered by GEP QUANTUM™, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform for procurement, supply chains and sustainability. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About Spend Matters SolutionMap Rankings

Spend Matters believes sound procurement tech selections consider the solutions' concrete capabilities to meet a company's user needs and unbiased customer feedback. Its SolutionMap market rankings are freely accessible and published twice annually since 2017. SolutionMap is known as the most rigorous, data-centric functionality assessment of procurement technologies in the industry, with over 500 functional and platform components across the source-to-pay landscape to discern the level of integration and interoperability between product modules, suites, ERPs, and broader technologies - as well as the quality and effectiveness of advanced technologies such as AI. Procurement professionals can subscribe as Insider Members to directly compare solution features/functions and customer scores on a case-by-case basis leveraging data-driven apps and analyst assessments.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

