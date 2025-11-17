GEP Recognized in the 2025 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant ™ for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, today announced that Gartner has recognized GEP SOFTWARE™ in the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). Download a complimentary copy of Gartner Magic Quadrant for CLM, which evaluated 16 providers based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, HERE

"We're helping procurement leaders move beyond contract management to contract intelligence — using AI to accelerate decisions, control risk, and deliver real business impact," said Santosh Nair, GEP's global head of software growth.

GEP SMART™ CLM unifies contract creation, management, and analytics across the enterprise. By embedding AI and advanced data intelligence into a single source-to-pay platform, GEP enables companies to turn contracts into intelligence — and intelligence into measurable business impact.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a wide-angle view of a market's relative positions of competitors, helping organizations align solutions to their business and technology needs.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, Kaitlynn Sommers, Kerrie McDonald, Lynne Phelan, 10 November 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data, semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

