GEP'S AI-DRIVEN PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE SELECTED BY AW ROSTAMANI GROUP (AWR), ONE OF THE LEADING PRIVATELY OWNED AND MOST DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS GROUPS IN MIDDLE EAST

News provided by

GEP

03 Jan, 2024, 09:57 ET

  • GEP SOFTWARE selected to help transform the conglomerate's source-to-pay (S2P) process to realize cost savings
  • Latest new client for GEP's fast-growing Middle East business

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that AW Rostamani Group (AWR), one of the largest, privately-owned family businesses in the Middle East, selected GEP SOFTWARE, to support the digital transformation of its procurement operation, following a competitive review.

The AWR Group, established in 1954 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, operates several companies in diverse sectors: automotive, real estate, retail, lighting, travel and logistics, with more than 4,000 employees generating over $2 billion in revenue. AWR is using GEP SOFTWARE to help transform its entire source-to-pay (S2P) process, encompassing sourcing, spend analytics, and supplier and contract management. GEP SOFTWARE is providing a full range of solutions to support AWR's continuing growth and mission to enrich communities, including:

  • Increasing visibility into spend to drive new value,
  • Mitigating risk by enabling comprehensive supplier performance evaluation, and
  • Strengthening its procurement operation by automating processes and improving efficiency.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. GEP SMART and GEP NEXXE are powered by GEP QUANTUM, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform for procurement, supply chains and sustainability. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey
Director, Public Relations
GEP
Phone: +1 732-382-6565
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GEP

