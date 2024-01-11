Gerald Group successfully closes fourteenth Revolving Credit Facility for US$185 million

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerald Group ("Gerald / the Group"), the world's largest independent and employee-owned metals trading house is pleased to announce the successful closure of our annual syndicated Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") for US$185 million. The RCF was oversubscribed and upsized from its initial launch at US$150 million. The committed and unsecured RCF will be used for refinancing the Group's maturing US$180 million facility and general corporate purposes. Gerald received strong support from all existing lenders and welcomed two new banks to the transaction.

Credit Agricole Indosuez (Switzerland) SA and Deutsche Bank Luxembourg SA acted as Joint Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arrangers with UBS Switzerland AG, Erste Group Bank AG, DBS Bank Ltd (London Branch) and Banque de Commerce et de Placements taking Mandated Lead Arranger roles. Arab Bank (Switzerland) Ltd, Banco do Brasil, Shanghai Branch, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, DZ Bank AG, UniCredit Bank AG, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Bank of China, London branch and GarantiBank International, completed the syndicate.

"We would like to thank our banking partners for their support of the Group and for sharing in our continued growth and success as our RCF enters its 14th year. The RCF provides the Group with the liquidity to support our business as we grow and expand across the metals and critical minerals space." said Patricia Nikolopoulos, Gerald Group's Chief Financial Officer.

"Credit Agricole Corporate (Switzerland) SA and Deutsche Bank Luxembourg SA are proud to have supported the US$185m Revolving Credit Facility refinancing for Gerald Group, the world's largest independent and employee-owned metals trading house. Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as sole active coordinator of the syndication, joint Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner alongside Deutsche Bank who acted as Facility Agent, joint Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner. Despite a dynamic metals market fuelled by the global geopolitical environment, we were delighted to close the facility at a higher level versus the previous year including two new participants in the pool, a result of the strong underlying fundamentals for Gerald's metals business, strong teamwork and the strength of our client relationship," stated Credit Agricole Corporate (Switzerland) SA.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622040/Gerald_Logo.jpg

News Releases in Similar Topics

