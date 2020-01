Gerald Loeb Awards Open Call For Entries For 2020 Journalism Competition

All competition categories encourage submissions in all journalistic forms (including those produced for mobile distribution) and in any combination of forms: broadcast (video, audio and podcasts), digital/online, print, still photography, graphics, interactives, data visualization, blogs and social media. Detailed descriptions of category changes and submission guidelines for the 2020 competition can be found online at http://www.anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards.

All entries must be submitted online at http://bit.ly/loeb2020 no later than Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:59:59 p.m. Consideration is limited to entries that were published or broadcast in the United States during calendar year 2019.

Entries Accepted in 12 Competition Categories:

AUDIO – Recognizes exemplary audio journalism on any platform that uncovers or illuminates a significant business, financial or economic issue.

BEAT REPORTING – Exemplary coverage of a business, financial or economic beat.

BREAKING NEWS – Exemplary coverage of a competitive business, financial or economic news story within seven days of an event, with special attention paid to the first 24 hours.

COMMENTARY – Including deep and insightful business, financial or economic editorials, columns, syndicated columns, blogs, on-air or video commentary or analysis.

EXPLANATORY – Exemplary in-depth analysis and clear presentation of a complex business, financial or economic subject.

FEATURE – Pieces in any medium that explain or enlighten business topics with exemplary craft and style.

INTERNATIONAL – Covering international business, financial or economic stories. Must be English language and published in the US.

INVESTIGATIVE – For a business, financial or economic story or group of up to five (5) stories in any medium or in a combination of media. Factors the judges will consider include: originality, creativity and persistence in gleaning information, storytelling power and impact.

LOCAL – Recognizes excellence in the coverage of a business, financial or economic story centered in a particular geographic area and offered primarily to consumers in that area. Pieces would be from a local newspaper, magazine, television, radio station or website.

PERSONAL FINANCE & CONSUMER REPORTING – Excellence in business, financial or economic journalism that informs and protects the individual investor and consumer. Includes personal finance, as well as other subjects related to informing and enlightening individuals so they can improve their situation. Eligible entrants include journalists and experts who are determined not to have conflicts of interest or personal agendas related to the submitted material.

VIDEO – Exemplary coverage, storytelling and presentation in video (delivered in any form - including mobile, streaming and social) of a business, financial or economic story.

VISUAL STORYTELLING – This category recognizes the exemplary use of images, graphics, and interactives (still photography, video, charts, data visualizations, graphics, illustrations, news apps) to tell stories. These visual and data elements should be essential to the reporting in order to explain, enlighten or educate the reader/viewer/user about contemporary business, financial or economic topics. The images, graphics, or interactives, and any accompanying text, voice track or sound, can appear in any media. Judges will give strong consideration to the quality of the user experience on mobile devices, as well as entries grouped around a common theme.

Nominations will also be accepted for two career awards in journalism: (1) the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes exceptional career contributions in the field of business, financial and economic news; and (2) the Lawrence Minard Editor Award, which recognizes career contributions in business journalism editing.

UCLA Anderson has been the steward of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation since 1973. The Dean of UCLA Anderson chairs the awards' final judging committee of leading journalists, news executives and academics. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily from competition entry fees, banquet ticket sales, sponsorships and private support.

About Gerald Martin Loeb:

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice-chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes Magazine 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes Magazine and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present The Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, Mr. Loeb transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management:

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Here, some 1,800 students annually are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow. Follow UCLA Anderson on Twitter or on Facebook.

Jonathan Daillak (310) 825-4478

loeb@anderson.ucla.edu

