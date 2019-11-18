Gerald W. Evans Jr. Elected to Valvoline Board of Directors

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced the election of Gerald W. Evans Jr., CEO of Hanesbrands Inc., to its board of directors, effective Dec. 1.

Evans, 60, has been CEO and director of Hanesbrands Inc., a global marketer of world-class apparel brands with more than 70,000 employees, since 2016. Before assuming this role, he was chief operating officer and served in other senior leadership positions at Hanesbrands Inc. since its spinoff from Sara Lee Corp. in 2006. Prior to that, he spent more than 20 years in various leadership positions at Sara Lee and affiliated businesses.

"Gerald is an accomplished executive successfully leading Hanesbrands to nearly $7 billion in annual revenue," said Stephen F. Kirk, chairman of the board at Valvoline. "His knowledge and experience in managing international operations and global supply chains, leading omnichannel expansion, building brands and executing acquisition strategies will be invaluable to Valvoline."

Evans will serve as a member of the board's compensation committee and governance and nominating committee.

Additional information about Valvoline's board of directors can be found at www.valvoline.com.

