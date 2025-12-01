Gerard Daniel Worldwide Acquires Durex Products Inc, Bolstering Manufacturing Excellence and Distribution Networks

LUCK, Wis., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerard Daniel Worldwide (GDW), a premier provider of wire, wire cloth, and filtration solutions, today announced its acquisition of Durex Products Inc, a respected manufacturer known for its high-quality screening products and exceptional service in the aggregate industry. This strategic move unites two industry leaders, expanding Gerard Daniel Worldwide's family of companies and brands while unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation, within a familiar sector.

Durex Products

The acquisition brings significant synergies, including enhanced manufacturing capabilities for GDW through Durex Products established operations in Luck, Wisconsin. Durex Products will continue to produce at this facility, while looking to expand on both capabilities and capacities to further service its key customers and proven distributor network.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to welcome Durex Products Inc into the Gerard Daniel Worldwide family," said Jack Slinger, President & CEO of GDW. "Durex is a great addition to our portfolio, bringing new manufacturing capabilities that align with our commitment to quality and efficiency. Their impressive track record of on-time delivery and superior products compliment our core values in servicing customers across North America, while also presenting opportunities for expansion by leveraging our operations in Europe".

From Durex Products perspective, the partnership opens doors to GDW's extensive manufacturing and distribution centers throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. This expanded infrastructure will support accelerated growth and investment, ensuring Durex Products continues to meet the needs of its loyal distributor networks and customer base; sharing in the opportunity to grow geographically within current market sectors.

Keegan Nelson of Durex Products expressed enthusiasm for the future: "Joining the Gerard Daniel Worldwide brand family provides us with a proven platform for growth. We look forward to utilizing their robust manufacturing and distribution resources while continuing to collaborate closely with our valued distributors and customers."

This acquisition underscores GDW's dedication to expanding its market presence and delivering unmatched value in the industrial screening and filtration sectors. Both companies are committed to a smooth integration, with no disruptions to ongoing operations or current customer relationships.

About Durex Products Inc

Durex Products specializes in high-performance screening media and accessories, renowned for their durability and precision, offering innovative screen media technologies to the aggregate, mining, recycling, and industrial markets since 1965. Based in Luck, Wisconsin, Durex Products has built a strong reputation for quality manufacturing and reliable distribution.

About Gerard Daniel Worldwide

With over 70 years of experience, Gerard Daniel Worldwide is a leading global supplier of wire, wire cloth, wire mesh, and filtration products, which through multiple companies and brands such as Sunset Wire, Gerard Daniel, Rhodius, and Wire Cloth Man has focused on an uniquely customer first approach. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, GDW operates multiple facilities across North America and Europe.

Press contact:

Benjamin Henneberger, Head of Marketing

Gerard Daniel Worldwide

[email protected]

www.gerarddanielworldwide.com

(800.232.3332)

SOURCE Gerard Daniel Worldwide