Gerber® Announces Search for Next Spokesbaby and Furthers Commitment to Supporting Moms and Babies

"Babies have the power to unite us through their happiness, and we at Gerber support furthering the joy and wellbeing of all babies," said Tarun Malkani, Gerber president & CEO. "Gerber is taking action this year to build on our 95-year-old purpose to help babies thrive and ensure babies and parents receive the care they need through March of Dimes' maternal and infant health support programs. For the past 12 years, Photo Search has been a joyous occasion for so many families, and we are honored that our most well-known program will continue to support doing anything for baby."

As part of this year's search and its goal to inspire moments of joy through babies' smiles, Gerber is encouraging parents to share pictures and videos of their little ones smiling and giggling. Not only will the winner serve as the 2022 Spokesbaby, but the little grow-getter will also step into 2021 Gerber Chief Growing Officer Zane Kahin's tiny, yet formidable, shoes to become the second baby in brand history to earn the coveted C-suite title.





Applicants for this position must be between 0 and 4 years old and have a playful smile that can light up the room. An irresistible giggle is strongly preferred, as well as an undeniably loveable personality – no corporate experience required. From Monday, April 4 at 9 a.m. EDT to Thursday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, parents or legal guardians are encouraged to submit the smiliest baby photos and favorite videos of their little ones' giggles on Gerber's submission portal for a chance to have their child serve as Chief Growing Officer and Gerber Spokesbaby for the year.

"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. remained among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, particularly for moms and babies of color. Through Gerber's longstanding commitment to March of Dimes and our partnership this year, we will continue to provide resources and support to parents and babies who need them the most. We're proud to have the opportunity to support more families through this year's Photo Search program," said Stacey D. Stewart, president and CEO of March of Dimes.

Launched more than a decade ago, Photo Search was inspired by countless photos sent by parents who see their little one in Gerber's iconic baby logo. Photo Search celebrates babies from all backgrounds and the promise to do "Anything for Baby."

The prize package includes the opportunity to be the Gerber 2022 Spokesbaby as well as being featured on Gerber's social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, $25,000 cash and a selection of Gerber products to ensure baby has the best possible start in life. Additional surprise perks for our Chief Growing Officer will be announced in the near future.

To learn more about the Chief Growing Officer role, parents can review the job application and apply at photosearch.gerber.com. Applications are open from Monday, April 4 at 9 a.m. EDT to Thursday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. For more information on how to support families in need throughout America and abroad, visit www.marchofdimes.org.

ABOUT GERBER

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1927 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family.

Visit www.marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Gerber